The state hopes to bring improvements to Illinois Route 92 within the next few years, with potential changes including lane arrangements and a roundabout.

The Illinois Department of Transportation is planning to do road reconstruction on Illinois 92 from 48th Street in Moline to Illinois Route 84/19th Street in East Moline. A preliminary engineering study was done on the corridor, examining transportation needs and recommended solutions.

A virtual public meeting was held on the reconstruction project Wednesday, June 15. Project team members broke down what improvements would take place and why they are needed. IDOT Project Engineer Chad Spreeman said the route was not serving the community as effectively or safely as it should and that it had not received improvements for several years.

“The pavement of Illinois 92 is in very poor condition and is in need of full construction,” he said. “Operationally speaking, traffic flow can be improved along the corridor and overall safety improvements can be made to ensure that the roadway and the several intersections along the corridor can accommodate traffic well into the future.”

Other improvements include reconstructing sidewalks to make them wider and ADA compliant with ramps at intersections, addition of bicycle lanes and improving overall safety at intersections and residents and businesses driveways.

A comprehensive study on the corridor began in 2020, collecting data such as crash history, traffic volumes and patterns, existing roadway drainage and pavement conditions. One of the most common findings was the roadways and sidewalks being in poor condition in various spots along the route.

No parking or traffic lanes will be removed and bike lanes will be added.

Spreeman said crash data was collected over a five-year period, 2016-2020, in which 370 total crashes occurred with nearly 70% of crashes involving turning or rear-end crashes. Those two types of crashes were found to be most common at intersections or driveways.

Ryan Jacox, roadway project manager at Ciobra Group, presented the tentative reconstruction for the corridor and broke it up into four segments. Land use along the corridor mainly consists of single-family homes and commercial properties.

Segment one extends from 48th Street to 55th Street in Moline. The road provides two travel lanes in each direction with no median.

Jacox said the sidewalk existed in some locations and were absent in others.

Improvements from 48th to 55th Street would include:

One 11-foot travel lane in each direction.

A 6-foot bike lane in each direction.

A 6-foot sidewalk on both sides of the roadway.

A 12-foot bi-directional left turn lane.

At the 55th Street intersection on Illinois 92, a roundabout is being recommended to increase safety and minimizing conflict points at places where a crash might potentially occur.

Segment 2 extends from 55th Street/1st Street to 7th Street in East Moline. It will consist of westbound traffic on Illinois 92 using 16th Avenue and eastbound traffic on Illinois 92 using 17th Avenue.

Improvements for westbound traffic on 16th Avenue include:

Two 12-foot travel lanes.

A 10-foot parking lane on the south of the road.

A 7-foot bike lane along the north side of the road.

5-foot sidewalks on both sides.

Traveling east on 17th Avenue, there are two travel lanes and parking on the north side with sidewalks on both sides.

Improvements for eastbound traffic on 17th Avenue include:

Two 12-foot travel lanes.

A 12-foot center bi-directional left-turn lane.

A 10-foot parking lane on the north side of the road.

A 7-foot bike lane on south side of the road.

5-foot sidewalks on both sides.

Segment 3 extends from 7th Avenue to 11th Avenue in East Moline. It also consist of westbound traffic on Illinois 92 using 16th Avenue and eastbound traffic on Illinois 92 using 17th Avenue.

Improvements traveling west would include:

two 11 foot travel lanes

two 8 foot parking lanes

7 foot bike lane along the north side

5 foot sidewalks on both sides

Improvements traveling east on 17th Avenue include:

two 12 foot travel lanes

10 foot parking lane on the north side

7 foot bike lane on the south side

5 foot sidewalks on both sides

Segment 4 extends from 11th Street east to 84 in East Moline. The road has two travel lanes in each direction and sidewalks on both sides.

Improvements would include:

An 11-foot traveling lane in each direction.

A 12-foot center bi-directional left-turn lane.

A 6-foot bike lane in each direction.

The project has a rough estimate of about $40 million. It currently does not have any funding set aside since it is not included in IDOT’s multi-year program. The multi-year program is a fiscally constrained six-year program that details how it will invest in the state and local highway system. Projects have been planned through 2028.

Once construction does begin, IDOT will have to maintain access to local homes and businesses throughout the project.

Since the project is more than 2 miles long, IDOT is looking at breaking it up into multiple projects and possibly doing one segment at a time.

Next steps include finalizing alternatives analysis, selecting the preferred alternatives, performing environmental studies, and preparing an engineering report. Another public meeting will be held in the fall for further public input.

Photos: Mississippi river flooding continues Saturday around the Quad Cities