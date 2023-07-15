DES MOINES — Quad-Cities area lawmakers split 7-4 in votes on the abortion restriction bill passed Tuesday by the Iowa legislature.

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds signed the bill Friday.

It bans abortions after "cardiac activity" is detected, which could be as early as six to eight weeks into a pregnancy, before some realize they are pregnant. It includes exceptions for rape, incest, miscarriages, fetal abnormalities that would result in death and when the mother's life is threatened.

The bill already is facing legal challenges, with a hearing on a lawsuit filed by abortion rights groups also held Friday afternoon.

Here are how Quad-Cities area state representatives and senators voted, with explanations from those who returned requests for comment.

Ken Croken

Ken Croken is a Democrat who resides in Davenport and represents District 97.

Vote on abortion bill: No

“Aside from the shocking level of arrogance required to make such decisions for others, the Governor and GOP majority have failed to recognize the irony of their misguided plan. In passing this bill they will further reduce the amount of obstetric and gynecological care in Iowa driving even more health care providers out-of-state. In the final analysis more pregnancies will be endangered than protected by this new law. And how many resources will (the) Governor and the Republicans provide to care for these forced families.”

Monica Kurth

Monica Kurth is a Democrat who resides in Davenport and represents District 98.

Vote on abortion bill: No

"I voted no for my daughters and granddaughters and all the women and girls in Iowa. On Tuesday night, they lost the freedom to make the reproductive health care choices most appropriate to them. I’m also very concerned that this eventual law will further erode women’s health care. Iowa is currently last in OB/GYN number per population. I’m very concerned that women will die. Poor women will face the most negative consequences. We are turning back the calendar 50 years."

Norlin Mommsen

Norlin Mommsen is a Republican who resides in DeWitt and represents District 70.

Vote on abortion bill: Yes

Gary Mohr

Gary Mohr is a Republican who resides in Bettendorf and represents District 93.

Vote on abortion bill: Yes

Luana Stoltenberg

Luana Stoltenberg is a Republican who resides in Davenport and represents District 81.

Vote on abortion bill: Yes

“Science does prove that life begins at conception. We have a Doppler ultrasound that proves the development of that child. Women are also hurt, medically, by abortion … We do not have a constitutional right, in the state of Iowa, to kill our children.”

Mike Vondran

Mike Vondran is a Republican who resides in Davenport and represents House District 94.

Vote on abortion bill: Yes

Chris Cournoyer

Chris Cournoyer is a Republican who resides in LeClaire and represents Senate District 35.

Vote on abortion bill: Yes

“The Heartbeat Bill is about protecting every person with a heartbeat because we all know what a heartbeat is: an unmistakable sign of life. The heartbeat proves the baby is a human being and has a right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness in this country. This bill is a logical, rational approach to the issue, and I believe it is the right policy for Iowa.”

Kerry Gruenhagen

Kerry Gruenhagen is a Republican who resides in Walcott and represents Senate District 41.

Vote on abortion bill: Yes

“Protecting life at the sound of a heartbeat is important to me and many people in my district. I was proud to support the Heartbeat Bill, give a voice to the voiceless, and protect the unborn who deserve a chance at life and the opportunities life provides them.”

Scott Webster

Scott Webster is a Republican who resides in Bettendorf and represents Senate District 47.

Vote on abortion bill: Yes

“As a pro-life legislator, I was pleased to support the Heartbeat Bill and to protect life at the sound of a heartbeat with common sense exceptions for rape, incest, and life of the mother.”

Cindy Winckler

Cindy Winckler is a Democrat who resides in Davenport and represents Senate District 49.

Vote on abortion bill: No

“This bill limits access to the full range of reproductive services that currently exist, and dictates the steps and procedures women must follow in order to exercise her autonomy, her liberty as an Iowan. The proposed exceptions in this bill aren’t exceptions at all … they are a political ploy to seem reasonable when extreme legislation is so unpopular.”

Mark Cisneros

Mark Cisneros is a Republican who resides in Muscatine and represents House District 96.

Vote on abortion bill: No

