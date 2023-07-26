Volunteer Iowa has extended deadlines to apply for AmeriCorps State planning grants for the program year of 2023-2024.

For this competition, Volunteer Iowa particularly seeks applications that address the following priorities:

Programs with an intentional focus on member professional development, with plans to incorporate formal certifications/apprenticeship or pre-apprenticeship/college credit/etc. into the AmeriCorps program.

Programs that will address the new stakeholder priority areas listed in the new 2023-2025 Volunteer Iowa State Service Plan.

Programs that will replicate or expand upon successful, existing models in Iowa. Such proposals should indicate how the replication or expansion will build upon, and not compete with, existing Iowa programs.

Submission of the required pre-application is due no later than July 28, 2023. The final application deadline is Aug. 25, 2023. The Planning Grant start date is Oct. 1, 2023 and the Pilot Grant start date is Jan. 1, 2024.

Check the AmeriCorps State grants page at https://www.volunteeriowa.org for the full timeline and application details.

AmeriCorps state and national pilot grants provide funding to help organizations launch an AmeriCorps program, which involves recruiting, training and supporting AmeriCorps members. Pilot grants are awarded on a competitive basis to applicants who want to start smaller and get experience finalizing program design.

AmeriCorps State planning grants do not provide AmeriCorps member funding but instead provide organizations with funds to pay for the staff/consultant time needed to develop plans for and prepare to launch an AmeriCorps program.

AmeriCorps offers opportunities for individuals of all backgrounds to be a part of the national service community, grow personally and professionally, and receive benefits for service. Learn how to get involved at AmeriCorps.gov/serve.

