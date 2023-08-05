Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds is requesting a presidential disaster declaration and relief for seven Iowa counties, including Scott, that sustained a combined $6 million in damages from spring Mississippi River flooding.

Abnormally deep snowpack in Minnesota and Wisconsin melted quickly in unusually warm weather this spring, sending much of the water down the Mississippi. Seven gauges along the Iowa side of the river broke top five record crests, including LeClaire.

Reynolds, in a news release, announced she's requested funding under the FEMA'S Public Assistance Program for Allamakee, Clayton, Des Moines, Dubuque, Jackson, Lee and Scott counties for the Mississippi River flooding from April 24 - May 13.

The flooding caused an estimated $6.2 million worth of damage that could be eligible under the public assistance program, according to the governor's office.

That includes covering the costs of debris removal, taking emergency protective measures, rebuilding damaged infrastructure such as roads, bridges, water control facilities, buildings, and parks.

Two counties make up the bulk of the request — Jackson ($2.8 million) and Scott ($2 million).

In Scott County, three cities combined reported spending more than $1 million in emergency protective measures, such as sandbagging, HESCO barriers and operating pumps in response to flooding this year.

Davenport: $960,000

Buffalo: $51,000

Bettendorf: $62,000

In Davenport, part of the intersection at River Drive and Brady Street caved in, the result of damage to a 24-inch diameter storm sewer pipe underneath the road and an 18-inch sanitary sewer manhole, according to the governor's letter.

That sink hole, which closed parts of River Drive for weeks after the flooding, is now repaired.

Flooding swept away parts of the Credit Island causeway, too, warranting road repairs.

The water pollution control plant, located in Davenport, lost energy production because of suspended waste hauling for about 12 days, according to the governor's letter.

Floodwaters inundated Princeton Wildlife Management Area, which the Iowa Department of Natural Resources manages, in Scott County. The river overtopped the main levee, washing about 3,000 linear feet of surface rock from the access road atop the levee, according to the governor.

In Jackson County, floodwaters caused a breach in the main levee near the Green Island Wildlife Management Area, creating a void about 120 feet long and damage to the embankments, ditch and containment dikes, access roads, and culvert structures, according to the governor's office.

The city of Sabula, also located in Jackson County, reported a possible levee breach, according to the governor's office, but "has been unable to fully assess the situation" because of prolonged high water.

Most of Jackson County's $2.8 million in eligible costs, $2.4 million, falls under "water control facilities."

