Ott said more than 100 community members have undergone training for in-person contacts, called custom notifications. About 15 of them do not have ties to nonprofits or social services, Ott said. The National Network for Safe Communities is planning a training, which Ott said about 60 people are slated to attend.

Community members also receive an honorarium for their time, Ott said, and the goal of the strategy is to eventually add more community members so as not to overtax the volunteers who do the bulk of custom notifications.

Council members praised the efforts to tamp down violence in Davenport.

At-Large Ald. Kyle Gripp said when he started on council, he'd go to meetings to brainstorm ideas to address the violence in Davenport and leave frustrated.

"I would always come away from these basically saying, 'there are no new ideas here, we've tried all of these things, none of them have worked,'" Gripp said. "I was very frustrated that nobody could say, 'here is an example of something that is being done that is different and actually works.' And GVI was one of those things."

"Everything else we were doing before was reactive in nature and this has changed the script," Gripp added.

Gripp gave credit to a community member John De Taeye, who Gripp said would call every week to ask him about this group violence strategy and Bladel and Ott for buying in and implementing it.

Other agencies' efforts

As part of its judicial budget, the state Legislature approved this year funding for a high-risk unit in the 7th Judicial District for the first time. A high-risk unit consists of parole officers who monitor the most high-risk offenders. Mayor Mike Matson said those positions, four officers and a supervisor, are being hired for now by the state Department of Corrections. For the first time, an ATF agent, too, will be stationed in Davenport, Matson said.