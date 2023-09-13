Davenport city leadership and community organizations are growing their strategy to reduce group-related violence, bringing schools and hospitals into the fold.
Group Violence Intervention is a strategy Davenport started 18 months ago to intervene in cycles of violence by directly communicating with people at highest risk of being victims of or committing gun violence. Davenport aldermen heard an update on the strategy last week.
Since May, 2022, social service organizations, law enforcement and community members have contacted 94 people. Of those, four have reoffended with a weapon, Davenport Police Chief Jeff Bladel said.
“That is, in our eyes, very successful,” Davenport Chief Strategy Officer Sarah Ott said. “Twenty-four of those individuals have accepted services and Family Resources are constantly working to engage the individuals that we’ve reached out to. When we’re going out to do custom notifications, the message is ‘Put the guns down, the violence has to stop.’ And if they’ve heeded that message, even if they never accept services, we consider that a success.”
About 40 of those contacts have been through the Iowa Department of Corrections as people are released from prison and into probation and parole, Ott said.
“We want to be able to have that first conversation with people as they’re reentering our community,” Ott said.
New partnerships are on the horizon, Ott said, including a hospital-based response. Genesis Health Systems’ health care workers are among the first people who come in contact with victims of violence.
“Being able to get to the victims as soon as possible actually leads to better results in the long run,” Ott said.
Late in August, responders did outreach to about 15 high-risk youth prior to school starting, Ott said, “making sure that they understood that there are resources here in place for them and that violence both on our streets and in our schools is not going to be tolerated.”
From the start of the year, shots fired incidents are down by 27% compared to the same time period in 2022, Bladel said.
The number of non-fatal shootings has declined by 14%, and group violence-related non-fatal incidents have gone down 76%, Bladel said.
“We’ve seen a significant decrease with group related violence related to non-fatal shootings,” Bladel said. “Now, I’ll throw this out there. We’re still experiencing gunshot victims. Earlier this year, we had a number of gunshot victims, but they’re falling in a different realm. Not necessarily the group violence, they’re falling more on the intimate partner or those type of things.”
Bladel said the strategy has resulted in a “mindset change” for law enforcement.
“A lot of times your police department comes across information, but we cannot act on that, we cannot make arrests on that information,” Bladel said. “So, now, we have the opportunity or ability to share that information with trusting partners where we can get ahead of violence before anything starts up.”
He cited an example of if someone made threats on social media that don’t rise to the level of a crime, officers previously may not have been able to act on that information, but now can direct those concerns to people involved with GVI to reach out to that person to prevent an escalation into violence.
New structure, funding in place
In 2021, the city council committed $750,000 in federal COVID-19 relief funds toward implementing the GVI strategy, including analyzing crime data, staffing and training, after record shots fired incidents in 2020.
Initially, the city hired a short-term GVI coordinator to run the program, who left within a year. Now, the city has transitioned the GVI coordinator position under the umbrella of Family Resources, a Quad-Cities nonprofit.
Tee LeShoure is now the director of community violence intervention and engagement. She oversees a recently hired GVI coordinator. Two case workers and an outreach coordinator are assigned to GVI, Ott said.
Ott said more than 100 community members have undergone training for in-person contacts, called custom notifications. About 15 of them do not have ties to nonprofits or social services, Ott said. The National Network for Safe Communities is planning a training, which Ott said about 60 people are slated to attend.
Community members also receive an honorarium for their time, Ott said, and the goal of the strategy is to eventually add more community members so as not to overtax the volunteers who do the bulk of custom notifications.
Council members praised the efforts to tamp down violence in Davenport.
At-Large Ald. Kyle Gripp said when he started on council, he'd go to meetings to brainstorm ideas to address the violence in Davenport and leave frustrated.
"I would always come away from these basically saying, 'there are no new ideas here, we've tried all of these things, none of them have worked,'" Gripp said. "I was very frustrated that nobody could say, 'here is an example of something that is being done that is different and actually works.' And GVI was one of those things."
"Everything else we were doing before was reactive in nature and this has changed the script," Gripp added.
Gripp gave credit to a community member John De Taeye, who Gripp said would call every week to ask him about this group violence strategy and Bladel and Ott for buying in and implementing it.
Other agencies' efforts
As part of its judicial budget, the state Legislature approved this year funding for a high-risk unit in the 7th Judicial District for the first time. A high-risk unit consists of parole officers who monitor the most high-risk offenders. Mayor Mike Matson said those positions, four officers and a supervisor, are being hired for now by the state Department of Corrections. For the first time, an ATF agent, too, will be stationed in Davenport, Matson said.
