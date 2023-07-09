State Sen. Chris Cournoyer, a Republican from LeClaire, sees parallels between herself and Nikki Haley.
Both women graduated with degrees unrelated to politics, Cournoyer's in computer science and Haley's in accounting. Neither set out with ambitions for public office. Both helped with family businesses, ran for office with young children at home and served in state legislatures.
Haley, the former ambassador to the United Nations and former South Carolina governor, is running for the Republican presidential nomination, and Cournoyer has emerged as an early supporter of Haley ahead of Iowa's first-in-the-nation caucuses.
Cournoyer introduced Haley during a May event at the Dahl Old Car Home in Davenport, and has appeared with her at eastern Iowa events since as early as October 2020, when they supported Mariannette Miller-Meeks for Congress.
Cournoyer said she had been following Haley since her time in the South Carolina Legislature and was "very impressed" with how Haley handled crises as governor and the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations. She bought Haley's book, met her at a speaking engagement several years ago in Des Moines and decided to back her earlier this spring.
"I've made a point to go and listen to what she has to say and her message, and her life story of working in a family business, getting a degree in accounting and never really having a political ambition, to really seeing that there's an issue and stepping into a position where she can actually do something about it," Cournoyer said. "I think it just really resonated with me."
Cournoyer first ran for school board in 2013, prompted she said, by the 2012 Sandy Hook shooting, where a gunman killed 20 children and six staff members at a Connecticut elementary school.
"My twin boys were in first grade at the time," Cournoyer said. "It freaked me out. It really affected me, I guess I should say, and I didn't even know who my school board member was."
"I was president of the PTA, but I didn't know who my school board member was," Cournoyer added. "And I called him to see what we were doing to protect our kids at school because at the time at Cody Elementary School, the front door was unlocked, and you walked right in."
But he didn't return her phone calls, she said. Unsatisfied, she ran for the school board and won.
Cournoyer said she was particularly impressed with Haley's efforts to end a widespread practice of doing voice votes in the South Carolina Legislature and instead record how each lawmakers voted on a piece of legislation, going against her own party at the time.
Cournoyer was impressed with how Haley handled the South Carolina economy as governor, prioritizing attracting businesses and more jobs, and how she navigated the aftermath of the mass shooting at a South Carolina church, when she demanded the legislature take down the Confederate battle flag from the top of the state capitol building.
"I think she really did that with strong leadership and compassion and empathy and, really dealing with very challenging situations with measured grace," Cournoyer said. "And that can be very difficult to lead through some of those especially emotional issues."
Cournoyer is one of a couple area state Republican lawmakers who've announced their support for a particular 2024 candidate. Sen. Scott Webster, R-Bettendorf, first pledged his support for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, then switched to back businessman and author Vivek Ramaswamy.
Republican hopefuls courted lawmakers during the state legislative session, holding meetings in the capitol and in lawmakers' districts.
Several statewide officials have pledged neutrality ahead of the 2024 caucuses, including Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, Iowa GOP Chair Jeff Kaufmann, and U.S. Senators Joni Ernst and Chuck Grassley.
Standing out
Haley was among the earliest candidates to announce their run for president after former President Donald Trump announced his. Since then, close to a dozen more Republicans have announced their presidential runs.
Although Haley has consistently polled behind Trump and DeSantis in national average polling, Cournoyer said Haley's campaign strategy is putting her face-to-face with Iowa Republicans.
"She's on the ground, she's doing townhalls, she's meeting with Iowans," Cournoyer said. "I've seen her at several town halls where she's literally standing in the middle of the room and she's got people on all four sides of her, and they're just passing the microphone around and she's taking every single question, she is answering it very honestly, very thoroughly."
"Spending time answering questions, I'm just not seeing that from other candidates," Cournoyer added.
Trump, Haley's former boss, leads polling in Iowa, according to a Real Clear Politics compilation of recent polling data, with DeSantis the only other candidate consistently in double digits. Haley, fellow South Carolinian Sen. Tim Scott, Mike Pence and Ramaswamy trail.
"I think (Trump) had a lot of really good things as president. But, I think right now, the country is looking for a new style of leadership," Cournoyer said. "They're looking for someone who can be measured. Someone who can be compassionate and empathetic, but also be tough and assertive when when they need to be."
The 10 Senate seats most likely to flip in 2024
1. West Virginia
2. Montana
3. Ohio
4. Arizona
5. Nevada
6. Wisconsin
7. Michigan
8. Pennsylvania
9. Texas
10. Florida
Interactive: 2024 Senate map
Analysis: Republican have big opportunity to recapture Senate
Opportunity is ripe for Republicans to win back the Senate next year — if they can land the candidates to pull it off.
The GOP needs a net gain of one or two seats to flip the chamber, depending on which party wins the White House in 2024, and it's Democrats who are defending the tougher seats. Democrats hold seven of the 10 seats that CNN ranks as most likely to flip party control next year — and the top three are all in states former President Donald Trump carried twice.
But this spring's recruitment season, coming on the heels of a midterm cycle marred by problematic GOP candidates, will likely go a long way toward determining how competitive the Senate map is next year.
National Republicans got a top pick last week, with Gov. Jim Justice announcing his Senate bid in West Virginia — the seat most likely to flip party control in 2024. (Rankings are based on CNN's reporting, fundraising figures and historical data about how states and candidates have performed.) But Justice appears headed for a contentious and expensive primary. And in many other top races, the GOP hasn't yet landed any major candidates.
Democrats, meanwhile, are thankful that most of their vulnerable incumbents are running for reelection, while a high-profile House member has largely cleared the field for one of their open Senate seats.
The unknown remains West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin. Responding to Justice's candidacy, Manchin — who has said he'll decide about running by the end of the year — had this to say to CNN about a potentially messy GOP primary: "Let the games begin."
The anti-tax Club for Growth's political arm has already committed to spending $10 million to back West Virginia Rep. Alex Mooney in the GOP primary. And tensions between the club, which has turned against Trump, and more establishment Republicans could become a feature of several top Senate races this cycle, especially with the National Republican Senatorial Committee weighing more aggressive involvement in primaries to weed out candidates it doesn't think can win general elections.
In the 2022 cycle, most of Trump's handpicked candidates in swing states stumbled in the general election. But the former president picked up a key endorsement this week from NRSC Chair Steve Daines. The Montana Republican has stayed close with Trump, CNN has previously reported, in a bid to ensure he's aligned with leadership.
Democrats defending tough seats have previously used GOP primaries to their advantage. Manchin survived in 2018 in part because his opponent was state Attorney General Patrick Morrisey. That wasn't an accident. Democrats had spent big attacking one of his primary opponents to keep him out of the general election.
Last year's midterms underscored that candidates really do matter after Republicans failed to harness favorable national winds in some key races. In a presidential year, the national environment is likely to loom large, especially with battleground states hosting key Senate races. It will also test whether some of the last remaining senators who represent states that back the opposite parties' presidential nominees can hold on.
President Joe Biden, who carried half of the states on this list in 2020, made official last week that he's running for reelection. The GOP presidential field is slowly growing, with Trump still dominating most primary polling. It's too early to know, however, what next year's race for the White House will look like or which issues, whether it's abortion or crime or the economy, will resonate.
So for now, the parties are focused on what they can control: candidates. Even though the 2024 map is stacked in their favor, Republicans can't win with nobody. But there's plenty of time for would-be senators to get into these races. Some filing deadlines — in Arizona, for example — aren't for nearly another year. And there's an argument to be made that well-funded or high-profile names have no reason to get in early.
How do these 7 values make America distinct? | The Ethical Life podcast