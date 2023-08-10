The Davenport City Council renewed an outdoor liquor license of the Hawkeye Sports Bar & Grill, a bar that some neighbors have complained about for years. The bar is owned by Alderman Robby Ortiz.

Annual liquor license renewals are typically routine items, approved by the council without fanfare. The council has occasionally used the renewals to discuss public safety concerns and calls for police service to bars and liquor stores up for discussion.

Ald. Judith Lee, Ward 8, raised concerns about Hawkeye Bar and Grill’s 93 calls for police service in the last year, including for fights, noise complaints, and one call for a woman outside “trying to prostitute self.”

She added that under her interpretation of city zoning ordinances, the bar is a nonconforming use in that area as it doesn't fall in one of three geographical areas that allow a bar in an area zoned C-1. The bar and grill at 4646 Cheyenne Ave.

"This is a bar in a neighborhood, it's not a neighborhood bar," Lee said.

Ortiz represents the 4th Ward on the council. Neighbors brought up complaints about the bar when Ortiz first ran for alderman in 2021. He won his seat unopposed.

Ortiz said most of the calls in the last year weren't serious enough to require a report or from workers at Hawkeye trying to prevent a situation from getting out of hand.

“If somebody's drunk or there's a problem or we have health issues or, you know, just to prevent problems rather than wait for something to escalate,” Ortiz said.

Of the 93 calls, 66 were listed under “business/residence check” without individual description.

Police Chief Jeff Bladel said of the 71 calls for service in 2023 alone, 56 of them “were extra patrols with no issues at all.”

He said the department reviews calls for service as part of license renewals, and said issues have to rise to a “certain level to establish a nuisance,” and the Hawkeye didn’t.

“We have to be able to prove beyond a reasonable doubt for any kind of criminal charges to be made, and some of the other establishments we have, and we’ve discussed here as a body, we have come across all those issues and we’ve proven those issues, and we’ve had arrests in those issues,” Bladel said. “But right now, what we’re seeing is not rising to the level of a nuisance.”

Lee was the lone "no" vote on the license renewal. Ortiz abstained.

Of the police calls from August 2022 to July 2023, eight were labeled under disturbances. Six of those were called in by a bartender or “owner.” In one in October, according to the city’s report, a bartender called to report that patrons playing pool started to fight and the bartender planned to shut the bar down for the night. In another, the grill owner called to report a patron inside was believed to be intoxicated and have a gun. In November, the owner called 911 to report that an employee arrived to work intoxicated and “created a disturbance” with another employee. The employee was fired and police arrested them for possession of a controlled substance.

Four calls were listed under “suspicious.” A complainant called to report an “intoxicated female trying to prostitute self outside.” No report was filed. In another, a caller reported it appeared the Hawkeye was open at 5:45 a.m., but according to the log, an officer who responded found no one inside and the business was closed.

Three complaints were for noise, including two for loud music in March and May and a motorcycle playing loud music that then parked at the bar.

One call was for a shots fired investigation, which Bladel said was unrelated to the Hawkeye. “Officers heard shots to the west,” the report stated. “Two officers responded and found nothing in parks to north or south.”

Another call, listed under “trespass,” said the owner called because a patron refused to leave the bar. The patron was taken into custody for public intoxication and a report was filed.

Seven were related to traffic, fireworks, or 911 hang-ups. Another was listed under “domestic disturbance/violence” without details. Under the category of public service, an employee called to report a man passed out in a vehicle.

Jayne Haffarnan, who lives directly across the street from the Hawkeye, said she’s complained to the city for years about the bar. She believes the list of calls is incomplete – that some nights with multiple calls reporting loud music were condensed into one incident for the report.

She also referred to previous years' reports, like one in which three people were having sex near the dumpster, as inappropriate for the neighborhood.

Haffarnan also said she complained about lights surrounding the Hawkeye's property shining into her front window. She said it took months for the lights to be adjusted.

Ortiz said the lights weren't his to control and that he was at the mercy of MidAmerican Energy, who owned the lights. He said he asked MidAmerican, who made four changes to the lights in attempts to appease her.

Another neighbor, who asked not to be named, echoed Haffarnan's concerns about neighborhood safety and noise. The neighbor said they stopped taking pictures and keeping track of incidents they saw because they didn't feel like the city took the concerns seriously.

But three other neighbors the Quad-City Times spoke with Wednesday who declined to provide their names said they were not concerned.

One said he gets food – the wings are his favorite – a few times a month from the Hawkeye.

Another said sometimes people would yell and scream outside in the parking lot, but it would quiet down quickly – either on its own or if police showed up. They’d witnessed no major altercations at the bar since they lived there. But he was one of several people who called 911 after a shooting last year at GD Xpress, the neighboring gas station.

Ald. Ben Jobgen, the public safety chair, said Wednesday he didn't believe the calls for service were alarming enough to warrant voting down a liquor license.

He said he had conversations with Ortiz and has "confidence that he (Ortiz) will do things above the bar."

Ald. Marion Meginnis, Ward 3, echoed Jobgen's sentiments. She advocated strongly for the council to vote down a liquor license to a 3rd Ward bar, Gilly's Tap, in January after patrons of Gilly's were involved in two shootings down the street from the bar.

Meginnis didn't mention Gilly's by name, but appeared to reference the bar by mentioning video footage showed a shooting suspect being escorted through a bar and out the back door in the 3rd Ward.

"I take that real seriously," Meginnis said. "And I will continue to do that. We always try to work with establishments and sit down with them and say 'You've got some issues here you need to address.' But if they don't get addressed, then we move forward."

Alicia Goossens, the owner of Gilly's, asked the council to crack down on people committing crimes rather than bar owners. In a previous meeting, Goossens has said the business fired the person working there that night and said she provided her business's video footage to help the city go after the suspects, and the city used it against her establishment instead.

Ald. Tim Kelly, Ward 4, voted to approve the license because he said everyone deserves a chance, but urged council members to treat bar owners fairly and offer similar police patrols to other bars who have safety concerns.

In other business

The council approved a rezoning of 230 acres in northwest Davenport to industrial at the request of the owner. The owner, RIVALDD Farms, plans to market the land, currently being farmed, to industrial businesses, according to city documents. It won't be part of the Eastern Iowa Industrial Center, according to the nonprofit officials that run it.

Approval came for a $2.05 million, five-year purchase of police enterprise software and technology from Axon Enterprise, Inc., of Scottsdale Arizona. The purchase will include 177 body-worn cameras, 52 in-squad car cameras, storage, access to investigative and software portals and modules, docking systems, and interview cameras. Payment for fiscal 2024 totals about $392,000.