Mark Rothert has been hired as the new city administrator for East Moline.

Rothert assumed his role as city administrator on Wednesday, Aug. 23, taking over for retiring city administrator Doug Maxenier. Maxenier had served as city administrator since 2019.

According to the news release, Rothert served as the city manager in Pekin, Illinois, where he played a crucial role in modernizing its city operations, leading development initiatives, and securing grant funding for infrastructure projects. East Moline City Council approved the appointment of Rothert in late July.

"I am honored to join the City of East Moline and contribute to its future growth," Rothert said. "I look forward to working collaboratively with the community, city officials and dedicated staff to achieve our shared goals."

Rothert also served as assistant county administrator for Peoria County, lll., from 2012-2017, and executive director of the Spoon River Partnership for Economic Development in Canton, Illinois, from 2006-2012.

He holds a master's degree from the University of Kansas and dual certifications as a credentialed manager through the International City/County Management Association and a Certified Economic Developer by the International Economic Development Council.

"Mark has demonstrated a commitment to effective leadership and community growth," Mayor Reggie Freeman said. "His extensive experience and managerial approach align with East Moline's objectives and will be a great asset to our city."

