Mike Matson is running for a third term in the Davenport Mayor’s Office.

Davenport voters elected Matson, an Army veteran and now-retired JROTC instructor at Davenport schools, to the mayor’s office in 2019 and again in 2021. Before that, he served as an alderman from 2008 until he was elected mayor.

If re-elected, Matson said his focus will be on neighborhood safety. He pointed to initiatives started under his administration to address violence, including a strategy called Group Violence Intervention among law enforcement, community members and social service organizations that aims to intervene in cycles of retaliation. That strategy began in 2022.

“My focus has been and will continue to be gun violence,” Matson said. “Specifically in the last year, shots fired is down almost 40%. Shootings just in one year’s time, to date is down almost 25%. So we have a pretty good record with that, and I want to continue that focus.”

Matson also pointed to the city council funding the Coordinated Assessment Program, started in 2021, which helps referred families connect with resources such as counseling or housing, and civilian analytics in the police department.

Matson also pledged to continue prioritizing replacing and repairing street and sewer infrastructure, hold the line on property taxes and place a greater focus on inspections and holding landlords accountable for safe housing as the city continues to reel from the partial collapse at 324 Main St., Davenport, which killed three people.

Matson is being challenged in the non-partisan election by first-term state Rep. Ken Croken, a Democrat who was elected to the statehouse in 2022. Croken has been sharply critical of the city’s response to the building collapse at 324 Main St., calling for accountability in the city’s inspections department for what he says was a failure to prevent three deaths. He’s also pledged he would make a bigger focus on state politics, lobbying the Legislature for abortion access, LGBTQ rights and against public funding for private schools.

Matson, said he, too, wants answers from the investigative firms on what the city should do differently. He said the city’s “looking at everything.”

In the days and weeks after the collapse, Matson said residents requested property inspections, and the city “did that right away.”

“I will, if I am lucky enough to be mayor, put a bigger focus on inspections,” Matson said.

“I am already having conversations with state folks — is there something we can do to tighten up inspections, landlord issues, etc.?” Matson said, referring to conversations with state lawmakers. He said the goal is to tighten the rules on what he called “slumlords.”

“We need to get rid of the folks that don’t do their job,” Matson said.

Matson said other options the city is discussing are hiring more inspections staff, and applying for funding to do so, and working with landlord associations.

Candidates must file for city election in Davenport, the only area Iowa city that holds primaries, between Aug. 14 and Aug. 31.

If more than two candidates file for mayor, a primary would be held Oct. 10 to narrow the field to two. The regular city/school election will be Nov. 7.

Earlier this year, in May, political newcomer Jasmine Schneider announced a bid for the mayor’s office. But her former campaign manager told the Quad-City Times that she’d dropped out of the race.

In running for re-election, Matson pointed to relationships he’s built at the state and federal levels that allow partnerships with the city to tackle issues like gun violence, implementing the city’s flood plan, repairing infrastructure, attracting businesses, and building quality of life amenities. Matson is the Iowa Metro Coalition chair, Rock Island Defense Coalition chair and a member of the Bi-State Commission, among other groups.

“If I’m honored by the citizens to get a third term, I have my focus,” Matson said. “My focus is safe neighborhoods, public safety. My focus is infrastructure. My focus is a balanced budget. My focus is getting the feedback from the citizen surveys and doing what the people ask us to do. My focus is on job creation, so that people have opportunities to choose what jobs they want to work in.”

