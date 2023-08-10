Republican presidential candidate and former vice president Mike Pence kicked off a three-day statewide tour in Iowa at the Quad Cities Veterans Outreach Center.

Several dozen people gathered with conversations buzzing as anticipation built for Pence's arrival. The stop was his first one of the day before heading to the Scott County Republican Lincoln Club Luncheon, then the Iowa State Fair.

Pence went around the room, shaking hands with everyone, stopping for a quick conversation or two, and thanking those who served as many in attendance were veterans. One of the last few people Pence thanked was Davenport Mayor Mike Matson, who served in the United States Army for more than two decades.

"I want to say from the bottom of my heart, for all of you who wore the uniform of the United States, those of you that served in the Vietnam era, let me say from my heart, Welcome home," Pence said.

If he has the privilege to serve as the president of the United States, he said, he promises to continue doing everything he can to expand benefits for veterans and keep promises already made to those who have served.

A few areas of his focus are ending veteran homelessness nationwide, addressing mental health needs to help lower veteran suicide rates to zero, and ensuring access to medical care.

"My dad was a combat veteran in the Korean War," he said. "He came home with some medals in a box and put them in the dresser, and he never talked about it to me and my three brothers and two sisters.

"Those of you that have seen combat understand that better than I ever will."

Anytime his father was called a hero, Pence recalled that his father would say heroes were the guys that didn't get to come home.

Pence also has a son who currently serves in the United States Marine Corps and a son-in-law in the United States Navy.

Most of those in attendance shared struggles of not being able to receive proper healthcare, asking the former vice president what else he could do for them.

Pence said he would expand on veterans' programs already in place and ensure there are no obstacles to prevent veterans from receiving the care needed.

He also highlighted what was accomplished under the Trump-Pence administration. Under their administration, he said, they expanded the Veterans Choice Program to allow veterans to get healthcare at another public or private health facility.

If someone was not able to receive help at Veterans Affairs, he said, a voucher could be given, so they could go somewhere else for help.

One of the biggest points Pence is taking away from the visit with Quad-City area Veterans is inspiration from Davenport, he told members of the media.

To see how the Quad Cities Veterans Outreach Center helps those in the community, and Davenport ending veteran homelessness is inspirational, he said.

"It just shows me that the cure for what ails this country is ultimately going to come from the generosity, the compassion and the innovation of the American people," said Pence.

In November 2020, the United States Interagency Council on Homelessness sent a letter to the city of Davenport, confirming that Davenport and the Quad-Cities Bi-State Region effectively ended veteran homelessness.

Pence also highlighted he would secure the southern border to prevent illegal immigration and also look at ways to "fix a broken immigration system."

He suggested a merit-based immigration system.

"If you're willing to come and work in this area, we're going to give you a legal pathway to come into this country," he said.

Pence is one of many Republicans vying for the 2024 Republican Presidential nomination. One of those candidates includes former President Donald Trump, who has been indicted for his efforts to overturn the 2020 election results. Trump has repeatedly attacked his former vice president for not overturning the election results.

Talking to members of the media, Pence said he understands the disappointment of the last election and that he was also on the ballot. But he reminds people that he took an oath of office to support and defend the Constitution.

"When that day came, and we began to hear suggestions from the president, and some of his outside lawyers that I had the authority to reject or return votes, I dismissed," he said. "There is almost no idea more un-American than the idea that any one person could choose which votes to count.

"For the American presidency, it belongs to the American people."

For people in Scott County, Pence said, he wants them to know that he is a Christian, conservative and Republican — in that order.

"I hope when they have an opportunity to look at our candidacy, they'll look not just at my years as vice president but also my years as the governor of Indiana ... as a member of Congress of the United States," he said.

The former second lady and Pence's wife, Karen, also was in attendance and shook hands with those in attendance, stopping to talk with a few and holding conversations with those who approached her following her husband's speech.