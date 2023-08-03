Robyn Shattuck, 10, and her brother Rhett, 8, walked up to pet Argo, East Moline Police Lt. David Rummery’s German shepherd.

Argo was more than happy to let the kids pet him. The 8-year-old K9 with a sleek black coat has been with Rummery since 2016 and loves when he gets attention from children.

Argo was one of the main attractions Tuesday as the Moline and East Moline Police departments, supported by the cities’ fire departments, held their joint National Night Out Against Crime at Moline’s Ben Butterworth Parkway.

“He loves kids,” Rummery said of Argo. “That is one of the big things we look at when we do dog selections is the ability to be social in certain environments.”

As Moline Police Officer Eric Schultz showed off how his K9, Annie, performs a drug search, and children petted Argo, Rummery said, “We try to maintain a good level of social work with them and still do the task at hand. These demos are nice, getting a lot of people out here, a lot of exposure. It’s good acclimation for them. It’s a great training opportunity in a controlled environment for us to continue to work.”

There were plenty of activities for kids and adults alike.

Moline Deputy Police Chief Todd Noe was in the dunking booth, and the kids took their shots.

Santiago Ambriz, 7, scored a hit that sent Noe into the drink.

Santiago’s mother, Rosie Ambriz, said she learned about the event from her sister.

“We’re having a blast,” Ambriz said. Santiago, she said, “got to go on the Army truck, the fire truck and the police car.”

Santiago said that he wanted to drive them all.

The Army brought along a howitzer that got the attention of more adults than children, while the children wanted to climb through the truck.

Sitting in the chair of the face painter was Ben Long, 7. His mother, Vikki, said they live in Milan.

“We have a couple of friends who are Coal Valley and Moline police officers so we came out here to support them,” she said.

Rock Island County Sheriff Darren Hart made stops at the Moline-East Moline Night Out and Rock Island’s, which was held at Longview Park. Hart said he was not surprised to see a large community turnout.

“Our communities are so involved, they give great support to law enforcement,” Hart said. “We have great departments here.”

Hart noted a statistic released Monday by the Rock Island County State’s Attorney’s Office that overall crime in Rock Island County dropped 6.2% from 2021-2022, and a 5.59% drop in violent crimes and crimes against persons in Rock Island County during that same period.

“That’s years of hard work, not only for law enforcement, but it’s the community, too,” Hart said. “That’s what happens when you start to build lasting partnerships. It’s those interactions that we have every day and when you build those relationships you can see some tangible results. That’s what we’re starting to see.”

For food and tasty fun, there was Little Caesar’s Pizza, Kona Ice and Holey Donuts.

There also was a petting zoo, compliments of P&C Little Rascals, where kids of all ages could feed and pet goats, a cow, geese and other animals. It was one of the most popular spots for the children.

Gloria Spencer, 12, of Waterloo, took the time to pet the goats. Gloria was there with her best friend, Lily Sellers, and they were taken to the event by Lily’s mom, Rachel. The Sellers live in Davenport.

“We saw an ad for it on Facebook from Moline Police and I figured that since we have my daughter’s best friend for the week we wanted to show her a good time,” Rachel Sellers said.

“I love animals.” Gloria said.

Moline Police Officer Kara Larson was the lead person in planning Tuesday’s event.

“Well, I’m a big animal lover so I had to incorporate animals somehow,” Larson said. “That’s why I thought of the petting zoo, because I enjoy petting zoos, still. I knew the little kids would.

“Everything else came together with co-workers throwing out ideas that were very helpful,” she said. “A lot of people donated their time or their resources to this event and it turned out great.”

“There’s a lot of give-and-take,” Rummery said of his relationship with Argo. “That was a hard lesson, for me to trust the dog’s ability for certain things.

“There have been days that I thought the dog was off completely, but he goes out and finds a piece of evidence or finds something else or has a great success on a track, and then I have to apologize and take him to McDonald’s and get him some nuggets or something.”

National Night Out Against Crime