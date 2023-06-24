The Moline Police Department has received its first-ever state accreditation.

Reviews of Moline's processes and policies will be ongoing, and the accreditation already has taken years to achieve.

Police Chief Darren Gault said Moline has been working toward it since he took over as chief nearly four years ago. For Gault, it was important to achieve a standing that represents the highest standards of policework.

"Our entire police department played a role in achieving accreditation," he said. "They should be proud of that and can say that they are serving an agency that has met the highest standards and is serving their community with distinction."

Mayor Sangeetha Rayapati and City Administrator Bob Vitas presented the police department with the accreditation plaque at this week's city council meeting, congratulating them on the achievement for the department and the community.

"You can be assured that Moline is policing your community in accordance with the best practices in modern policing standards," Vitas said.

Process of accreditation

There are two tiers for local law enforcement to achieve accreditation. Tier 1 has 69 standards that must be met and are divided into four categories: administration, operations, personnel, and training.

For example, the police department had to prove they use a software program the accreditation program requires, called PowerDMS, that also allows the department to prove to assessors they are meeting required standards.

"For example, if it's a squad car that has to have lights, we have to take pictures of the squad cars and prove that they have markings and lights and upload those (photos)," Gault said.

Summer O'Leary, the police department's business analyst, said requirements are very specific for what has to be included in proving the standards are reached. Other examples: the department must supply documents showing its firearm qualification roster to show officers are regularly qualifying.

"It's not enough to just say that you do it. You have got to prove it," O'Leary said.

The proof of the standards has to be submitted within a certain timeframe too.

"They are not going to let you go back and say, 'Well we did this eight years ago,' " she said. "They want to see it as in a more recent timeframe."

The process consisted of an independent third-party review of updated policies, practices, and procedures along with an on-site assessment. Community members also were invited to provide input during the on-site assessment.

The department updated dozens of policies, including some from nearly 10 years ago, Gault said.

"This was a great exercise for us to take a look at all those policies and make sure that we were updating them," he said. "We really had to dissect a lot of them."

A few had to be dissected and updated more than once. The use-of-force policy, for example, was studied at least four times before they had a final product.

"Our staff deserves clear, up-to-date direction that gives them guidance and certain legal protections and holds them accountable," said Gault. "They don't want to operate in a confusing environment and for us to have updated policies, procedures, and guidance for this is critical."

A final assessment is held on-site over two days, during which representatives from the accreditation program held in-person interviews with staff members and administrators, interviewed people who work in city hall, and interviewed members of the community.

Representatives met with a staff member in every function of the police department, such as the evidence custodian, did ride-alongs with officers and met with investigations and with Gault.

Moline police have an authorized sworn strength of 84 officers, though the department currently has 79 officers, along with eight civilian staff and 21 part-time crossing guards.

Earlier in the year, the public was invited to voice opinions, experiences, and other information with the accreditation team. They also could have called in to privately speak with representatives from the accreditation program.

The next goal is to achieve Tier 2 accreditation, which has 181 standards.

"We can't just sit back and relax now," O'Leary said. "Not only are we trying to achieve Tier 2 but have to maintain our Tier 1 accreditation over the next four years, which means providing all these proofs for all 69 standards for every year for that four-year period."

Moline is one of 57 police departments in Illinois to achieve accreditation. Rock Island Police Department received its first accreditation in 2013 and has been a Tier 2 accredited agency since 2014.

