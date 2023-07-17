State Rep. Ken Croken, a Democrat from Davenport, is eyeing a run for Davenport mayor.

Croken, who finished his first session as a state legislator in Des Moines this spring, wrote in a news release that he thinks a bond of trust in city leadership was broken after the partial collapse of the six-story building at 324 Main St.

"I've never seen such distrust and disarray in Davenport city government in 20 years," Croken said.

He cited decisions by the city to stop streaming live public comments and to leave dark at least one meeting's recording of public comment, which the city has said it did because it contained defamatory statements and could leave the city liable.

"Davenport will not move forward in the current environment of warring city staff and elected officials, nor can we achieve our shared goals by censoring public comment," Croken said. "If the people of Davenport choose me to represent them in City Hall, they can be confident of openness and honesty. In short, nothing will be done behind closed doors."

He's exploring a run, Croken said, to gauge whether residents also are dissatisfied with current city leadership. He said he would announce a final decision the week of July 30. Filing for city elections begins in August.

"I want to understand if the level of dissatisfaction is as deep as I think it is," Croken said. "And that requires some conversations, but it's hard to keep it secret ... I felt I should be straightforward."

If he decides to run, Croken will be mounting a challenge to the current mayor, Mike Matson, who told a reporter Monday that he "absolutely" intends to run for reelection.

Voters first elected Matson to the Mayor's Office in 2019 and he won reelection in 2021. He previously served for 12 years as an alderman, led the JROTC in the Davenport school system, and worked 20 years for the U.S. Army.

Matson praised the city's work on attracting new businesses and jobs to Davenport, including Amazon, fixing roads and sewer infrastructure, and investing in public safety initiatives, including Group Violence Intervention and the Coordinated Assessment Program.

"We want to continue to build to make Davenport a safe, stable, and welcoming community," Matson said.

He said he disagreed with Croken's assessment of Davenport.

"I hear a ton of positive feedback on all the things we're doing in Davenport," Matson said. "Of course the building is a tragedy. There's so many other things we're doing in a positive way. Our investment in public safety enhancements is unheralded, and we will continue to build on that. But, you heard me at the state of the city; we're never satisfied.

"I would be honored to have another two years and continue our record investment in infrastructure, public safety, job creation, and partnerships at all levels of government."

Voters elected Croken to represent House District 97 in 2022 for a two-year term. Iowa law prohibits lawmakers from holding more than one elected office at the same time, so Croken would have to resign from his position in the Legislature if he wins.

"I certainly don't think I'm done after only one session," he said. "There's a great deal more I would like to accomplish there, but this situation in Davenport seems to me to be more urgent."

Previously, Croken was a Scott County supervisor. He holds a law degree and is a former chief marketing and government relations officer for Genesis Health System. Before moving to Davenport about 20 years ago, Croken held positions at organizations, including Edelman Public Relations Worldwide, IBM Corporation, and legal aid organizations in Connecticut and Florida.

"I believe my local knowledge, combined with my professional skills and diversity of experience, have prepared me well to lead our city back from its current, regrettable circumstances," Croken said.

One other candidate has announced a plan to seek the mayor's office.

Jasmine Schneider, 19, said she plans to run on a platform of "restorative justice, economic development, civil rights protection, affordable housing, and climate resilience."

Schneider has worked as a caregiver and in service and retail jobs.

"I am driven by a desire to create a more accepting and inclusive Davenport," Schneider wrote in a news release announcing her candidacy in May. "I have personally experienced the struggles of poverty, housing insecurity, nonconformity, and the need to hide a significant part of my life, due to prevailing prejudice. By raising awareness and shaping public opinion, we can cultivate a happier and safer environment for all."

The city/school election is Nov. 7.

Candidates running for office in the City of Davenport must collect signatures and file their candidacy with the City Clerk between Aug. 14 and Aug. 31 at 5 p.m.

If more than two candidates file for mayor or a ward alderman, the city will hold a primary election Oct. 10 to narrow the field. If more than four candidates file for at-large aldermen, a primary will be held for those positions.

For more information about running for local office, visit: scottcountyiowa.gov/auditor/post/2023-city-school-election-candidate-guide.