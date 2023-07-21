A state investment of nearly $500 million in infrastructure improvements is planned for Western Illinois, including the Quad-Cities and surrounding areas.
Sen. Mike Halpin, D-Rock Island, announced Friday that the Illinois Department of Transportation is investing millions for infrastructure for road and bridge improvement projects, including Andaluisa Road.
Augustana College engineering professor Joshua Dyer shows Illinois Sen. Mike Halpin a 3D printer in Augie's Hanson Hall of Science during Halpin's higher education "listening tour" on Tuesday, April 4, 2023.
Olivia Allen
"Andaluisa Road isn't even in the district I represent anymore, but I am committing to seeing safety improved there with needed repairs before someone is seriously hurt," Halpin said. "I am also proud to announce that we will see over 100 road and bridge projects coming to the Quad Cities, Galesburg, Monmouth, Macomb and everywhere in between."
Halpin's 36th Senate District will see 114 infrastructure projects that total $498,865,000 during IDOT's six year plan under Rebuild Illinois. Investments in the plan total $40 billion across the state.
Some of the projects are:
More than $51 million in upgrades and repairs to US-34 between Galesburg and Monmouth More than $34 million for pavement rehabilitation and improvements to US-67 from downtown Rock Island to Macomb More than $31 million in upgrades and repairs to US-150 between Galesburg and Knoxville
A full list of projects slated for Halpin's district can be found on IDOT's
website.
A list of projects planned for Senate District 36 between 2024 and 2029 under Rebuild Illinois.
