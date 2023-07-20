A new program from a development group is hoping to collaborate with the city to improve the quality of life and infrastructure within Moline neighborhoods.

Executive Director Jinnel Choineire, of the Moline Community Development Corporation (MCDC), presented a Thriving Neighborhoods Program at Tuesday's city council meeting. The program focuses on enhancing the "quality of place" in Moline.

The program was developed with the city's community and economic development department, Choineire said. Projects within it would be based on two pillars from the city's strategic plan — quality of life and infrastructure.

"It boils down to three main goals," Choineire said. "Create meaningful neighborhood identities, improve physical environments in the neighborhoods, and support strong neighborhood associations by and for the residents."

Target neighborhoods include The Bluffs, Overlook, Floreciente, Stephens Parkview, Uptown, and Wheelock/Velie.

Choineire said they hoping to expand, revive, and create new neighborhood associations.

Input from residents in each neighborhood would be collected and shared with city staff to help give an idea of what is needed and where specific resources and opportunities can be found.

"We are building on work that has already been done," she said. "Many of them have been working with MCDC and the city for a long time.

"They have existing and active neighborhood associations, so they already have an identity."

With the neighborhoods that have active associations, Choineire said, they are hoping to enhance the identity and build upon the existing neighborhood pride.

The goal for this year is to continue mapping target neighborhoods, gather input from residents, and create identification signs for those neighborhoods. For 2024, the list of goals includes selecting two neighborhoods for focused work, prioritizing projects, conducting infrastructure walking tours, starting or reviving neighborhood associations, and creating a citywide neighborhood map.

Over the years and with the help of sponsors, the organization has helped rehab homes, create all-inclusive playgrounds, and upgrade other park amenities.

Founded in 2008, Moline Community Development Corp is a nonprofit organization that works in conjunction with the city, which allocated $100,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds to hire a full-time director to help grow housing assistance programs and neighborhood beautification projects. The organization has had one executive director in its 14-year history, who was part-time.

Hiring a full-time director has allowed MCDC to build its organizational capacity and plan strategically to help more Moline neighborhoods and residents in the future, Choineire told the Quad-City Times/Dispatch-Argus.

Alex Elias, Renew Moline CEO/president, said that Choineire has been making great strides establishing the program and is pleased to partner with the community development board of directors to continue ensuring that the community and neighborhoods are well-supported and vibrant. One area of interest, Elias said, is finding more opportunities for affordable housing.

Available low-income has been a main focus for the city over the past year, looking at what opportunities in the city are available to address the housing shortage.

Renew Moline is potentially looking to make the former JCPenney building downtown a mix of housing and commercial use. It is a two-story, 35,000-plus-square-foot building at 1701 5th Ave., that was donated to Renew Moline last year.

The Moline Housing Authority broke ground in November 2022 on more affordable housing units that will be adjacent to its office at 12th Avenue and 41st Street.

The city also is looking for potential downtown housing opportunities as riverfront redevelopment plans begin to take shape around the Interstate 74 bridge.