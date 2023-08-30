The Davenport Fire Department reported there were no injuries from a house fire Tuesday morning.

Firefighters responded at 7:35 a.m. Tuesday to a house fire in the 1500 block of Cedar Street in Davenport, according to the department.

Crews "noted heavy fire coming out from two sides of the home on the first floor with flames extending up the exterior and into the second story of the home," a news release from Fire Marshal Jim Morris said.

Firefighters fought the interior fire and searched the home for people, finding no one, according to Morris. Firefighters fully extinguished the fire within 15 minutes of arrival, and the department contacted the residents, who weren't home at the time.

Morris said no injuries were noted by civilians or fire personnel.

Five apparatus and two incident command vehicles responded with 17 personnel on the scene, according to the department.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, according to Morris.

