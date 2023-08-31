No injuries were reported in a Bettendorf fire Wednesday morning.
Bettendorf firefighters responded to a structure fire at 3565 53rd Ave., at about 11:15 a.m. according to a city news release.
The fire started on the outside of the structure and a sprinkler inside the front door prevented the fire from spreading further into the home, according to the city.
No one was home at the time, according to the Bettendorf fire department, and no injuries were reported.
According to the city, management staff for Springs at Bettendorf Apartments responded and "were coordinating restoration efforts during the incident."
The Rock Island Arsenal Fire Department and Riverdale Fire Department also responded.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
