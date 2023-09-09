The city of Davenport’s extensive report on the structural causes of the partial collapse of the six-story building at 324 Main St. was met Friday with calls for better communication, transparency and accountability.

The collapse of the west wall of The Davenport on May 28 killed three men and a woman trapped in the rubble had to have her leg amputated. Dozens were left temporarily homeless and lost all of their belongings when the building was condemned and eventually torn down.

According to the report commissioned by the city and released Thursday, removed brick and inadequate support structures caused the west wall at 324 Main St. to collapse.

Members of the public said the structural aspects of the collapse came as “no surprise.”

Katie Stuart is one of the founding members of the QC Movement, a group of Quad-Cities residents who have dedicated time to attending Davenport City Council meetings and calling for holding public officials and city employees accountable for the collapse.

“I agree with the report’s findings,” Stuart said. “I wasn’t surprised by that part of it. But I do wish the water issues were a part of it because they played a role in the bulging walls.”

Like Stuart, mayoral candidate Ken Croken said the report confirmed what many people assumed.

“I’m glad the report has been released,” said Croken, who serves as District 97 state representative. “But, honestly, it’s no big surprise. It confirms what I believe were the suspicions of a lot of people, and it is an undeniable document of the dire circumstances surrounding The Davenport that had been known for months or years before the collapse.”

The 113-page report was completed by White Birch Group, LLC, and SOCOTEC Engineering, Inc. and it determined that removing layers of brick during repair work in the three days before the collapse “severely compromised the western bearing wall” and that “the temporary shoring that had been installed was grossly inadequate.”

“Had a proper shoring and construction phasing plan been implemented during these repairs, the building would not have partially collapsed on May 28, 2023,” the report’s executive summary said.

Mayor Mike Matson said Friday he is still in the process of “reading and digesting” the report.

“Since the day of the partial collapse at 324 Main Street, we have been laser-focused on identifying the causes of this tragic incident,” Matson said in a prepared statement released Thursday. “We engaged the services of the consultants who responded to the Surfside condominiums collapse in 2021, and we promised the public we would share their findings. Today, we are following through on that promise. Our hearts and thoughts remain with the families of Ryan, Branden and Daniel and their loved ones, friends and neighbors.”

According to Croken, Stuart, and others, the report does not answer other, more basic questions.

“The report does not address transparency or accountability,” Croken said. “It sheds no light on those two issues. Why were tenants not informed of the state of the building? Why was the public not informed? Why was this situation allowed to deteriorate into a catastrophe?”

Mayoral candidate Brandon Westmoreland is the sales manager at Kunes Nissan in Davenport and is an outspoken critic of the city’s handling of the collapse. Like Croken, he thinks the city has not answered questions about the building.

“I understand the city has an investigation to run,” Westmoreland said. “But people are simply not getting answers about who is accountable for this. And when the city doesn’t communicate to the people, rumors and misconceptions start. It makes it worse in the long run.

“The city has to communicate with people better. They have to communicate with the citizens. When the city isn’t talking to people, it makes people feel like things are being swept under the rug.”

Stuart and another activist, Jessica Noles, said they think the city will only tell the public “the parts that don’t embarrass the city.”

“I don’t believe they are releasing everything to us,” Noles said. “They will tell us what doesn’t make them look bad.”

Stuart agreed, and said the city “handles this 100% wrong for years. (The city) knew this building was in danger of having such an event and then the horrible thing happened.”

Croken said questions of accountability will help prevent a collapse like the one at The Davenport from happening again.

“The loss of life, limbs and homes was predicable and preventable,” Croken said. “There is nothing we can do now about the structural integrity of The Davenport. The question is what can we do in the future to prevent something like this from happening again.

“To get to that point, the city has to be accountable and transparent.”

Mayoral candidate Yvonne Collins said she planned to read the report and said focus should remain on the those most affected by the building’s collapse.

“My heart goes out to each and every person who died in the collapse and the families left here to mourn,” she said.