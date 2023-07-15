The owner of a Rock Island sports bar and grill is locked in a dispute with city officials, who are stripping her of her liquor license.

Playmakers Sports Bar and Grill owner Michelle Veasey and her son, Dominique Blanks, who works security for the bar, took to public comment at Monday's city council meeting. They said city officials are unjustly revoking her license and are discriminating against her.

"It's like they're giving us unrealistic expectations," Veasey said. "We are supposed to be perfect, which I don't know any bar that's perfect."

She has no plans to close her business and is ready to dig in.

"We're not going to stop fighting. I'm going to do whatever I got to do to make sure that we stay up and running," she said.

She has retained a civil attorney, contacted the American Civil Liberties Union, the NAACP, and the Illinois State Attorney General's office, Veasey said, and is planning to sue the city for discrimination and unjustly revoking her license.

Opening Playmakers

Michelle Veasey opened the bar and grill in 2021.

She considered opening a bar in the downtown District in 2018, but she didn't get a favorable response, she said, from Mayor Mike Thoms, who serves as liquor commissioner.

"So, I put the plan on pause and then I waited until I approached him (Thoms) again in March 2021," she said. "I told him I had this location here and then he actually approved it."

But she originally wanted to limit her business to a bar.

When she told Thoms about the plan, she said, he told her a bar and grill would be needed to get his approval, because he didn't want more nightclubs.

She also needed the approval of neighbors and got the signatures the city requires from those doing business or living near the Playmakers location at 2107 4th Ave.

"You have to present yourself to them when you're talking and let them know you are opening up a bar," she said.

Thoms said Veasey struggled to get her signatures, especially from businesses operating as an LLC, because individual owner names can be hard to find. The mayor knew a couple of neighboring business owners, he said, and helped her get the signatures she needed.

"I personally called people. I know the owners of these buildings and said, 'Hey would you please help her (Veasey)? She wants to start a business," Thoms said. "I have actually made phone calls to help her get signatures."

But Veasey said the mayor exaggerated his role.

"He may have called. He might have found a number or something like that, but as far as the signatures, I did it myself," she said.

Growing concerns

When Veasey was gathering her signatures, she said, no one had concerns about Playmakers.

Neighbors include Ragged Records, ROZZ-TOX, Rooster's Sports Bar and Grill, the DuMarche Condos, and a few empty lots.

In April of 2023, however, the neighborhood climate changed. A few condominium residents attended a city council meeting and complained about noise being so loud it rattled their windows and said they had safety concerns as well. They said some bar patrons trespassed on neighboring property when they left Playmakers.

Resident Phil Kantor said during public comment that patrons in Playmakers' parking lot are noisy but tolerable — until they move into the grassy lot near the rear of the condo building.

When they move to the grass lots and open their vehicle doors and windows with music playing loudly, his walls start shaking, Kantor said.

"Rock Island Police Department show up, the crowd disperses," he said.

Other commenters at the public meeting cited loud music, speeding and reckless driving and broken glass in the roadway as concerns. One couple told the council Playmakers should not be operating.

Across the street from Playmakers are two empty lots, which, according to Rock Island County records, are owned by ICC Realty, Cornerstone Land LLC, and the City of Rock Island.

Pulling Playmakers' liquor license

When considering a license revocation, the liquor commissioner must take several factors into consideration, including a repetition of similar incidents at or near a bar, if there was an underage person or people, reports of incidents that are not safe, and the owner's attitude.

A hearing was held on April 17, 2023, regarding the revocation of the liquor license and other municipal licenses issued to Playmakers, records show.

The hearing notice lists several violations pertaining to the city code, which states: “No licensee hereunder shall allow for any loitering, gathering of unruly individuals or crowds, or any unlawful dangerous behavior whether in the premises or in any parking lot or other adjacent area service the premises … in the event a violation of law has taken place, the licensee or his agents shall immediately notify the police.”

Veasey and Blanks said they never have been notified of a violation and have not been fined.

"For a bar to have no fines, no violations, and to have two revocations within the matter of months and no suspensions, that's insane," Veasey said, adding that the business went from a warning to a revocation.

She appealed the first revocation, and the state reinstated her license. She currently is appealing the second revocation and is allowed to serve alcohol during the appeal.

The following "violations" were listed during the city's public hearing on April 17, 2023:

On Dec. 5, 2021, the licensee was issued a warning letter for failing to report a battery that occurred on the premises.

On May 15, 2022, police officers responded to a noise complaint at Playmakers to find cars blocking the parking lot and several subjects loitering in the parking lot with open alcohol containers

On May 15, 2022, police officers responded to Playmakers in response to a man-with-a-gun call. The owner trespassed the subject, who left. Upon his return, the owner declined to press charges so the subject was released.

From September 2022 to mid-April of this year, police have responded to 30 calls for service involving complaints of loud music, illegal parking, and disturbances on Playmakers' property or caused by its patrons adjacent to the property.

On April 8, 2023, police officers responded to a shots fired call at Playmakers and shell casings were recovered adjacent to the bar. Witnesses reported seeing the shooter emerge from Playmakers and open fire while in an adjacent parking lot. One shooting victim was hospitalized. The report alleges Playmakers' staff heard the shots but did not call to report the event.

Within 48 hours of gunfire, police officers responded to a fight in progress at Playmaker’s and staff reported that the fight broke out inside the bar. The licensee had banned the two people who were fighting about a month before but did not have them formally trespassed by police. The Licensee staff sent one party out of the bar and kept the second party separated and inside. The first party did not leave, so the fight resumed in the parking lot. (One stabbing victim had to be transported to Iowa City for surgery.)

The Licensee did not control the large and unruly crowd in the parking lot and adjacent lot, did not report the incident to police and the interior and exterior security camera systems did not work during either incident

As liquor commissioner, Mayor Thoms reviewed the list of complaints and alleged violations and said he didn't think Veasey properly responded to previous concerns.

"There's other things that they could have done and whether it would have prevented (the revocation) or not, I don't know," Thoms said.

For example, he said, she could have closed Playmakers earlier, played different music, or taken a different approach to marketing. He said he suggested to Veasey and Blanks that they close earlier and be more aware of their clientele.

Veasey acknowledged that Thoms called her more than once and made suggestions, but she said she assured him all patrons are off the premises before 2 a.m.

"We make sure we don't let people just sit outside with loud music, or twerking, or dancing outside, or blocking traffic," she said. "We usually have a total of five security and we just have them go out there and say, 'You can't do.'"

She said she has maintained an open and frequent line of communication with Thoms and the city, but talks since have stopped. At the last two hearings regarding her license revocation, Veasey said, no one addressed her with questions nor offered to work with her.

At the last public hearing, Blanks said, the bar had its own witnesses and security video that showed everything they were doing to control their crowds. Despite their efforts and conduct according to code, he said, Playmakers' license was revoked.

"How do we win?" he asked.

Improvements and Change

Blanks, who is in charge of security for Playmakers, said six security guards are on staff during summer months, including several who monitor outdoor areas.

As noise complaints started to come into the city and were shared with Playmakers, Blanks said, they bought buckets and flags, which they placed across the parking lot entrance to prevent people from circling through late at night, playing loud music.

Floodlights from Home Depot also were purchased for the parking lot, he said.

"During the winter, we had situations where people were sitting outside, and we couldn't really see because one of our lights were damaged," he said.

On June 16th, 2023, Veasey and Blanks posted a Facebook status saying, "With the growing number of bars having to close because of incidents outside, we will not be allowing any parking lot extracurricular activities outside.

"Either you come inside or sit in your car. The parking lot is not a party spot. Anybody who thinks the rules are too strict, please find another bar to attend. Anybody who can't abide by the rules will be trespassed from our property. If you already trespassed, please don't come on the property or we will be forced to phone authority to have you removed from the property."

At last week's council meeting, Veasey told aldermen: "No bar is asking for people to come to their establishment to fight outside or do the things they are doing. It's not just a problem with Black bars."