After serving as Princeton’s police chief for about a year and then as the town’s city manager for about a month, council members unanimously approved a separation agreement with Wyatt Heyvaert, who resigned amid controversy over his failure to become a licensed police officer in Iowa.

A closed-session meeting lasted for more than an hour Thursday, and Mayor Pro Tem Jami Stutting said the terms of the resulting agreement, “will become public once both parties execute the separation document.”

Princeton Mayor Kevin Kernan did not attend the meeting and said when contacted on Friday that Heyvaert asked for two months of salary. Kernan said it would amount to “probably not much more than eight grand” and that the agreement will become public “probably in a couple of weeks.”

Stutting couldn't say with certainty how much Heyvaert was being paid.

“I want to say we hired him at $60,000,” he said Friday. “We changed his title, but we didn’t make a motion to change his salary or anything. That was in the works.”

Stutting said she hopes the separation document is signed by Monday or Tuesday.

Heyvaert came under fire when city council members recently learned he resigned from his position as a police officer in Fulton, Ill., after he crashed his car into another vehicle and left the scene.

He served as the Albany, Ill., Police Chief for more than seven years before he resigned that position in June of 2021. He was two months into his position with the Fulton Police Department when the crash occurred in late August. He was not on duty at the time of the crash.

Whiteside County Sheriff’s investigators charged him on Aug. 30, 2021, with leaving the scene, which is a Class A misdemeanor under Illinois law that carries a fine of up to $2,500 and a 364-day jail term.

On March 31, 2022, Heyvaert pleaded guilty to the charge and was sentenced to nine months of court supervision and paid $802.50 in fines and court costs, records show. On Dec. 15, 2022, Whiteside County prosecutors filed a petition alleging Heyvaert violated his court supervision. The petition was dismissed Jan. 12, 2023.

He was hired as Chief of Princeton Police in June of 2022.

It was while Heyvaert was completing paperwork for the Iowa Law Enforcement Academy to obtain certification in Iowa that the Academy Council learned of the crash and his conviction.

During a hearing before the Iowa Law Enforcement Academy Council on April 6, 2023, Heyvaert gave his account of the crash. He said he'd worked a 12-hour shift and had then driven to the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds in Davenport, as he is a singer in a band. The group performed a four-hour show, and he then drove home between the hours of 2:30 a.m. and 3 a.m.

Heyvaert told the council he had consumed two to three beers from the time the band set up to the time the show was taken down. He stated that he was not impaired.

He said he fell asleep at the wheel and struck a parked car. Heyvaert told the council that the car he struck belonged to a man whom he had arrested on felony charges and that to avoid trouble, he walked down the roadway to call his wife to come get him. When his wife arrived, they drove back to the scene of the crash, where he left his wife on the side of the road to report the crash while he drove home.

He told his wife to have deputies meet him at the house. Heyvaert met with the Whiteside County Deputy handling the crash the following Monday, which was Aug. 30, 2021.

By a vote of 10-1, the council voted not to approve a waiver so that Heyvaert could be licensed in Iowa. He again asked the council on June 1 for a waiver, which also was denied.

Kernan said he knew about the incident in Fulton and was upset that the City of Princeton had to pay for all the training that Heyvaert had gone through and was going through, and then his waiver was denied.

Kernan and city council member Gina Wolfe accompanied Heyvaert to the April 6 hearing.

“He was upfront with us,” Kernan said. “He said, ‘Here’s the problem I had,’ and we moved it on. They said, ‘Well, you can come back next year.’

“He’s not a bad person,” Kernan said of Heyvaert.

But several people on city council said they didn’t know anything about the situation until recently.

“I had no idea what was going on as a council member,” said Karen Woomert, who also is the town’s Fire Chief. “We were enlightened at the last minute and understandably, I was upset.”

When it did come up, Woomert said, Heyvaert paid the price and people make mistakes. “He’s human,” she said. “I’m all for second chances. But knowing what I know now, I think we were being taken advantage of.”

But it wasn’t the public that came to the council meeting that made Woomert change her mind. It was the things she learned in city council that changed her mind.

“Do I like Wyatt? Yes,” she said. “But do I like him as a Police Chief? No.”

Council member Christina McDonough said she was the lone “no” vote on creating the new position of city manager for Heyvaert.

Since that decision, she said, several residents and city staff brought some complaints to light. “All of the complaints appeared to be valid, and the mayor was told by council to terminate him.”

There also were questions about Heyvaert allegedly damaging a squad car and the number of hours he worked, but council members declined to elaborate on those issues since they are personnel issues.

Kernan said that Heyvaert resigned on July 12 and has since been working for a security company.