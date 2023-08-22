Weather, state and local officials are urging Quad-Cities residents to take precautions as temperatures this week climb into the triple digits.

The National Weather Service issued an excessive heat warning this week, now in effect throughout eastern Iowa and western Illinois until Thursday night.

In Moline, the heat index — what the temperature feels like to the human body when taking into account humidity levels — is expected to reach 113 at about noon Wednesday, according to the NWS. That's among the highest in the eastern Iowa and western Illinois NWS area. In Davenport, it's forecasted to reach 109.

Not much relief is coming in the evening. The heat index values will keep in the mid-80s overnight before rising again into the triple digits Thursday in the Quad-Cities.

Actual high temperatures are expected to reach about 100 Wednesday and Thursday in the area.

To prevent heat-related illness like heat exhaustion and heatstroke, weather and health officials advise limiting outdoor activities, drinking plenty of water and avoid alcohol, wear light, loose-fitting clothing, wear sunscreen, limit work outdoors to early or very late in the day, and check on kids, elderly people and pets.

Since Sunday, UnityPoint Health-Trinity has treated three patients for heat-related illnesses across its four emergency departments in Bettendorf, Moline, Rock Island, and Muscatine, a spokesperson said.

One of the best ways to protect from the heat is to stay in an air-conditioned area during the hottest hours of the day. For those without access to air conditioning at home, health officials advise going to a public place such as a library or shopping mall to stay cool.

In the Quad-Cities here are a few cooling centers recommended by the Illinois Department of Public Health and other organizations:

Area public libraries

Vera French Carol Center, 808 N. Harrison St., Davenport, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Center, 1411 Brady St., Davenport, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Salvation Army, 100 Kirkwood Blvd, Davenport, open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

South Rock Island Township, 4330 11th St., Rock Island, open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Christian Care, 2209 3rd Ave., Rock Island, open from 6:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

East Moline Public Library, 745 16th Ave., East Moline, which is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday and from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday.

Humility Homes' shelter will also be open during the day because of the heat this week, said the organization's executive director Ashley Velez. Normally it closes for the day and is open at night. Velez said the organization is taking donations of bottled water for the street outreach team to give to those they see on the street. But Humility is directing people toward the cooling centers at The Center, Salvation Army, and Christian Care.

Dr. Sameer Vohra, Illinois Department of Public Health director, said exposure to extreme heat can cause serious health complications such as heat exhaustion and heatstroke.

“With dangerously high temperatures and humidity in the forecast, I urge everyone to take precautions and protect themselves and their families from overheating and heat-related illnesses,” Vohra said. “This is especially important for very young children, people who are pregnant, and those who are older or have chronic health conditions.”

Here are symptoms of heat stroke to look out for, according to the IDPH:

body temperature above 103 degrees

difficulty breathing

an elevated heart rate

skin hot to the touch

feeling dizziness, nausea, or disorientation

Anyone experiencing these symptoms should call 911 immediately, IDPH advised.