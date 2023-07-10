Nearly $2 million in renovations are planned for Rock Island's 83-year-old City Hall.

Updates are to include all three floors, but City Manager Todd Thompson said specific plans are preliminary, including funding sources, exact costs and the timeline.

"Renovating the administrative offices and city council chambers in City Hall will improve overall customer service and enhance safety," Thompson said. "As with any building that is older and historic, we need to update spaces to be more inviting, flexible and ADA compliant."

According to Monday's city council study session agenda, Streamline Architects is the project lead and has estimated project costs at $1,929,481.26. Their presentation was scheduled for Monday night's meeting.

A majority of the construction costs will involve third-floor renovations, which is where council chambers are located. The total cost for the third floor is projected to be $838,207.

First-floor renovations are projected to cost $495,616 and second-floor renovations are to cost $90,010.

Streamline's presentation broke down the costs and what is to be updated or repaired on each floor. The cost of engineering, architectural and general contracting services and a contingency fund total about $370,000.

Third floor

Demolition of the council dais and barrier wall, fixed furniture, storage room, wall finishes, and ceilings and lighting throughout the offices has an estimated cost of $40,410.

Proposed renovations include an added conference room; storage room; new permanent staff seating and flexible public furniture; elevated council seating; restroom upgrades; and upgraded technology.

Costs include $125,000 for technology upgrades; $91,400 for flooring that includes carpet in the spectator area, hardwood on council platform, and polish terrazzo flooring in the lobby; $90,820 for ceiling reconfiguration in council chambers, conference room, and lobby; $90,000 for dais wall and countertop, conference, council base cabinets, council wall, and podium; $44,172 for paint and wood trim refinishing as necessary; and $40,000 for new doors and frames.

Other updates include electrical work; handrails for the stairs; plumbing; furniture and accessories; restroom partitions, and blackout window shades.

First floor

The first floor of city hall includes the lobby area, along with the finance office to the left, an elevator and stairs that are next to the finance office, employee offices and the mayor's office.

Plans for the first floor include a new reception desk; new flooring and furniture; an additional office; updated technology, lighting and ceilings; improved security; door removals and addition; and paint and wood refinishing.

The display case that currently takes up a majority of one wall is to be replaced with a reception desk. A new display case would go next to the reception desk.

It also would have a secure entrance.

Associated costs for the first floor include $78,496 for flooring; $54,900 for ceiling updates; $30,000 for doors and frames; $30,000 for the reception desk and display case; $30,000 for a bulletproof glass partition at the reception desk; and $41,175 for electrical updates.

Other updates include about $48,500 for furniture; $36,500 for accessories, such as blackout window shades, wayfinding, signage, artwork, and decor; and $25,000 for plumbing updates that include an ADA restroom vanity.

Demolition to remove the lobby display case, walls, doors and sidelights, ceilings and lighting, and widen the opening to the office and waiting area is projected to be $22,560.

Second floor

Renovations on the second floor include replacing the ceiling, lighting and furniture, repainting walls, creating a larger waiting area, and improving security and access.

Associated costs include $30,000 for a bulletproof glass partition; $15,000 for a plan-review counter and wood-paneled front; $6,000 for door hardware, such as card reader/electronic locks; $8,000 for furniture; and $9,000 for new wall construction.

Demolition to remove the wall across from the elevator, carpet, light fixtures, and electrical will cost $3,300.

Other updates include finishing paint and wood trim; refinishing and polishing the existing terrazzo floor; electrical updates; and audio, visual, and security updates.