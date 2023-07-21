The Rock Island Police and Fire Departments held a formal salute, police escort and funeral send-off for retired Police Sgt. Ronald Tacey on Friday. Tacey, 75, died Saturday, July 15. He served as a Rock Island officer, detective and later sergeant for more than 30 years before retiring in 2002, according to his obituary. He was an Army veteran, having served in Vietnam. Family of former Rock Island police officers can request a formal salute, escort and funeral send-off, regardless of rank.