There's a new leader at the Rock Island Arsenal.

Thursday morning leaders held a change of command ceremony honoring Col. David G. Guida as the 52nd Commander of the Joint Manufacturing and Technology Center (JMTC). Guida is taking over for Col. Shari Bennett.

Bennett was selected to lead the JMTC in 2021 and made history as the first woman and first person of color to hold the position. Following the change in command, she and her family will be moving to St. Louis.

Major General Darren L. Werner, the Commanding General for the U.S. Army Tank-automotive and Armaments Command opened the ceremony with kind remarks about Bennett, saying she would be missed on the island.

"Shari, we appreciate you and your family," Werner said. "The JMTC is much better today than it was two years ago and I like to think that as we bring in new commanders, they make their mark and their positive marks."

The JMTC works with an annual operating budget of $177 million, he said. The JMTC consists of more than 30 buildings with more than 3 million square feet of manufacturing space. Of its 750 employees, 99% are civilian. As a whole, the Arsenal employs more than 6,000 people — 80% of whom are civilians.

JMTC works on as many as 300 projects at a time. This summer, the center will become home to the world's largest 3D printer. It will be capable of fabricating large metal components, including hulls and other equipment for military vehicles, in one solid piece, rather than requiring dozens of individual parts to be welded. It also will be faster and more efficient than traditional manufacturing by producing less scrap.

Leading the center now will be Col. David G. Guida, a Minnesota native who enlisted in the infantry in 1998. He attended Officer Candidate School at Fort Benning, GA, and was commissioned as a 2nd Lieutenant in the Quartermaster Corps in June, 2002. He was already based at the Arsenal before being named JMTC commander.

"The Army selected a stellar officer," Werner said of the incoming commander.

Taking on the role as the lead of the JMTC is a big job, but one that Guida will thrive in, Werner said.

"You've got a lot to do, but Shari and the team set you up well," he said. "The place you need to be is on the factory floor. You're going to do that. I know you will."

Bennett also offered her congratulations and words of encouragement to the incoming commander.

"When I took command two years ago I didn't know what to expect," she said. "I wish you best of luck, because your success is the JMTC's success."

Guida said he is looking forward to continuing the success Bennett had with the JMTC and leading the organization for the next two years.

"Col. Bennett has worked real hard to develop three lines of effort. The first of those is people, the second is business and the third is modernization. Those lines of effort are completely in line with what the Army wants, so I am excited to continue that," he said.

Reflecting on his 25 years in the military, Guida said he has used all of the equipment the JMTC makes and is interested in learning how its made. Now, he is looking forward to continuing the legacy.

"A lot of time and energy has been placed against preparing me for this particular assignment," he said. "I'm excited to do it and I know the Army has put me in the right position."