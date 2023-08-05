The Scott County jail has been on partial lockdown to quell fights among inmates, said Scott County Sheriff Tim Lane.

“A partial lockdown is when we lock down half of the inmates for half of the day,” Lane said. “And then we lock down the other half for the other half of the day."

Typically, inmates in the jail have about 12-14 hours out of their cell per day, Lane said. During the partial lockdown, it’s about half of that time.

“We just needed to calm down the general problems we were seeing and it’s been very successful by doing this,” Lane said. “It’s been effective, so we are going to slowly revert back to having the inmates back out as we see this subside.”

Lane said the partial lockdown was prompted by an uptick in assaults between inmates and on corrections officers. Lane couldn’t say how many assaults had happened in the past few weeks, but those assaults typically result in additional charges for the inmates.

Lane partially attributed the uptick to longer stays in the jail by inmates ahead of trials.

“In the past, we would have inmates that had been in the jail for a shorter period of time, so the tempers were a little bit lower," he said.

The inmate population, however, has declined since before the pandemic. Currently, there’s about 300 inmates, Lane said. Pre-pandemic, the number of people in the jail would reach 380. A few weeks ago, there were about 340 inmates.

A bigger issue the department is facing is a shortage of corrections officers. He said the jail is authorized to employ 64 correctional officers. Within the next few days, the jail will be down to 45 working correctional officers, not including sergeants, lieutenants and captains.

That means more officers have to do overtime, Lane said.

“That has been very devastating to the overall morale of the correctional officer,” Lane said. “That’s caused a lot of fatigue.”

Lane said he’s bringing a proposal to the county supervisors in the next couple weeks to change the pay scale of corrections officers with 1-4 years of experience. He said the office is finding that officers with that level of experience are leaving more quickly than officers that have logged more years at the jail.