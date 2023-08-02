Scott County plans to hire Paul Andorf, a 27-year MEDIC staffer to lead the new county EMS department.

Supervisors will make it official in a vote Thursday, and if they do, he's expected to start Aug. 28 to begin preparing for the county taking over MEDIC Jan. 1. Supervisors expressed support for the selection Tuesday morning.

For years, MEDIC and local government leaders have considered bringing the nonprofit emergency transportation service under the umbrella of a government entity to steady the organization's finances as it faces rising costs and lower revenue.

Supervisors voted in April to absorb MEDIC, a move leaders say will ensure an ambulance arrives when Scott County residents call 911 for decades to come.

But with the transition comes lots of logistics, including hiring a new leader to replace long-time MEDIC Director Linda Frederiksen.

Andorf has worked for MEDIC EMS since 1996 in various roles, according to a county staff memo, including as MED-COM Manager, Quality-Education Manager, and currently serves as its Information Systems Manager.

He's also a critical care paramedic with certifications in Iowa and Illinois.

Andorf would be hired at an annual salary of just under $118,000.

The county hired recruitment firm GovHR to conduct a nationwide search for the director role. That search yielded 13 candidates, and GovHR and the county narrowed the pool to four finalists for in-person interviews.

The county administrator selected a panel of seven local officials participated in the interview and selection process, according to the staff memo. Those panel members included County Treasurer Tony Knobbe, Sheriff Tim Lane, Auditor Kerri Tompkins, Conservation Director Roger Kean, County Health Director Amy Thoreson, Human Resources Director Vanessa Wierman, and Davenport Fire Chief Mike Carlsten.

Davenport at one time was exploring striking out on its own to provide ambulance services, but decided against it. Carlsten declined to comment on Andorf's selection Tuesday.

"We felt it was important to get an outside perspective from the City of Davenport on this panel," Wierman told supervisors Tuesday.