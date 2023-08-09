The Moline Police Department did not find a girl missing for 27 years after Tuesday's search of a backyard in Colona.

Trudy Appleby was 11 years old when she disappeared on Aug. 21, 1996.

Assisted by the Illinois State Police and its forensic investigators, the Moline Police Department dug up a portion of a backyard in the 600 block of 8th Street in Colona.

In a news release, the Moline Police Department said it did not find any human remains but plans to continue investigating the disappearance "until we reach a conclusion, regardless of the time that passes."