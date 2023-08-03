State representative and former county supervisor Ken Croken is running for mayor, he announced publicly Thursday.

Croken, in an email to constituents, cited the partial collapse of the six-story building, The Davenport, which killed three people, in spurring him to run.

"It is the on-going and systemic negligence that enabled the building collapse that drives me to act," Croken wrote.

His goals, if elected, would be restoring "accountability, communication and transparency," he said in the announcement.

"We will no longer 'circle the wagons' or restrict communication within or without city hall," Croken wrote. "As you know, the best way to build trust is to acknowledge mistakes, learn lessons, change direction when necessary, and 'make good' when possible. I will."

Croken previously said he was exploring a run for mayor, and said he met with business, community, faith and labor leaders to gauge the support for new leadership.

"What I'm hearing so far amounts to a full-blown crisis of confidence and urgent calls for a new direction," Croken said.

Croken is challenging current mayor Mike Matson, who previously told the Quad-City Times/Dispatch-Argus that he plans to run for a third term.

Matson praised the city's work on attracting new businesses and jobs to Davenport, fixing roads and sewer infrastructure, and investing in public safety initiatives, including Group Violence Intervention and the Coordinated Assessment Program.

One other resident, Jessica Schneider, has said she's planning to run for mayor.

Filing for Davenport's Nov. 7 city elections begins later this month.

Voters elected Croken, whose sole opponent was a Libertarian, to a two-year term in the Iowa Legislature as a Democrat in the 2022 midterm elections. If Croken is elected mayor, Iowa law would require him to resign his legislative seat.

Croken, in his email to constituents, said he would "recast the role of the mayor."

"I will recast the role of the mayor as a more assertive advocate for the people of Davenport in addition to the economic vitality and quality of life of the city.

"For instance, I will fight for the reproductive freedom of Davenport women; rail against diverting public money to private schools; support LGBT+ equity; ensure worker rights and safety; and, defend local control against state 'over-reach,'" Croken wrote.

City and school elections are nonpartisan, meaning candidates don't declare a political party.

On if abortion falls within the mayor's purview, Croken said "half of Davenport's population is women and their rights are being usurped. If that's not worth a trip to Des Moines to lobby, I don't know what is. Being mayor is certainly about ensuring the economic vitality of the city. But it's more than that. We can do more than one thing."

Croken was previously a Scott County supervisor. He holds a law degree and is a former chief marketing and government relations officer for Genesis Health System. Before moving to Davenport about 20 years ago, Croken held positions at organizations including Edelman Public Relations Worldwide, IBM Corporation and legal aid organizations in Connecticut and Florida.

