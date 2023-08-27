The City of Davenport has opened a third survey for public feedback to inform the design and amenities at Main Street Landing — a $24 million riverfront-destination effort in Davenport.

Davenport contracted with Sasaki, Inc., of Denver, to design the amenity, which could include play structures, walking paths, nature features or potentially an ice skating ribbon in the stretch of grass around and to the east of the skybridge.

Available online until Sept. 10, the survey asks respondents to prioritize features or activities they’d like to see at Main Street Landing.

“When designing a new park like Main Street Landing, the City has to balance the costs of different elements with the benefits to residents,” the survey states. “For this activity, you can act as the City’s park designer and choose which elements to invest in!”

Sasaki plans to provide the City with feedback from the survey after it closes, according to city staff. The company also gathered input in-person at events last weekend at the Freight House Farmers Market, River Bandits game, Alternating Currents and Fejervary Family Fun Days.

About six questions ask respondents to rank activities, amenities and themes they’d like to see in the project.

Each question focuses on specific aspects of the park: a multi-purpose space, the waterfront, sports courts or activity areas, shade structures, a water feature and a design theme.

For example, in the multi-purpose space, the survey provides pictures and asks the respondent to rank six activities in order that they’d most like to see in the area: interactive play, cafe in the shade, pop-up beer garden, interpretive water story, be enclosed in nature or a wedding reception.

For along the waterfront, the survey asks respondents to prioritize: leisurely strolling, lounging, leaning to watch the river, swinging, exercising and educating.

In the water feature category, the survey asks whether respondents prefer: water spray and mist, running water, sitting and dipping feet in the water, interactive features, a big sheet of water or a water jet.

The survey also asks for biographical information, including age and number of children in the house.

Davenport was awarded a $9.6 million grant from the Iowa Economic Development Authority’s Destination Iowa program — $8 million for the city’s project at Main Street Landing and $1.6 million for an exterior light display at the Figge Art Museum. The remaining $12 million for the riverfront park will come from the city’s $6 million allocation of ARPA funds and $6 million from the settlement with Canadian Pacific Railroad.

The Figge is responsible for the remaining $2.4 million of the lighting-project costs.

How to access the survey Here's a link to the online survey, which is open until Sept. 10. bit.ly/3KJV3c1

