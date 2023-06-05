The remains of three victims have been recovered from the collapsed building, Davenport Police Chief Jeff Bladel said at a Monday news conference.

He said the police department did not have any information at this time that additional people were missing.

Later Monday evening, the Iowa Task Force 1 Urban Search and Rescue team suspended its search, rescue and recovery efforts at the collapse site, Sarah Ott, Davenport's Chief Strategy Officer, said in an email issued at 6:35 p.m. The task force determined that the building had no more collapse victims inside.

Collapsed building material had been removed from the foundation of 324 Main St. as of that time, she said.

Branden Colvin Sr. was found Saturday, Ryan Hitchcock was found Sunday and Daniel Prien was found early Monday morning. Families of all three have been contacted, Bladel said.

The medical examiner has met with the families, he said. There will be autopsies done on all three. He did not say whether the three died immediately upon the collapse May 28.

Officials said an investigation was ongoing.

Inside the doors to the lobby of the Davenport Police Department Monday morning, Desiree Banks, the mother of Branden Colvin Jr., questioned Bladel after the news conference on whether more people could be under the rubble.

Bladel told her in front of a reporter that the remains of Prien and Hitchcock had also been found in the rubble, which brought tears to Banks' eyes.

Bladel assured her they knew of no one else who was missing.

Officials rescued seven people immediately after the collapse, escorted another dozen out of the building and rescued another person from the rubble with an on-site amputation.

Less than 12 hours after the collapse, officials said they had no credible information that anyone was missing under the rubble and ordered the "immediate demolition" of the building, which was deemed structurally unsound.

The response drew community backlash from families and friends of those who were missing and others, who urged the city to continue searching. Monday night, another person, Lisa Brooks, called her daughter and was rescued from a fourth-story window.

Rescue and recovery efforts continued Thursday after the city activated a state rescue task force. Friday and Saturday onlookers could see parts of the collapsed building being pulled down, an action the city said was to get rid of hazards to rescue and recovery crews.

Colvin Sr., 42, was recovered at 11:59 a.m. Saturday, Bladel said. On Sunday, the remains of Ryan Hitchcock, 51, were recovered and identified at 12:25 p.m. And the final person, Daniel Prien, 60, was recovered at 2:30 a.m. Monday.

Iowa Task Force 1 Urban Search and Rescue chief Rick Halleran said during the news conference that they had brought some closure to families over the weekend and that crews may transition to a "new phase in the process."

"As we come into today's operations, following the goals and objectives by the command staff of the city and the incident management team, in all hopes, it looks like we'll be wrapping things up shortly," Halleran said. "That being said, they are still working, things are dynamic, and they still can be changing. The hope is that we will be entering a new chapter, a new phase in the process of working through the aftermath of the collapse."

Mayor Mike Matson said Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds was on site and would tour the wreckage Monday. He cut short the news conference after only a few questions because he was set to update her, Matson said.

“Gov. Reynolds has been in contact with Davenport city officials since the collapse of the building and will be on the ground today to get an update on the latest information,” Reynolds' spokesperson, Kollin Crompton, wrote in an email.

Reynolds was seen at the collapse site later Monday morning.

The city last held a news conference Friday morning. Over the weekend, family members of Branden Colvin Sr. said they were notified his body was found, the first public disclosure of remains having been found and identified.

A vigil for the victims was held Sunday evening, with family members, friends and others lighting candles, saying prayers, and sharing memories. Some attendees there also planned a march ahead of Wednesday's 5:30 p.m. Davenport city council meeting.

Sunday morning the city said crews had continued working on The Davenport apartments, at 324 Main St., which collapsed around 5 p.m. May 28. Workers on site now include members of Iowa Task Force 1 Urban Search and Rescue and the Northwest Illinois Incident Management Team.

Bladel said an investigation had been initiated through the city fire marshal's office. Also assisting are the Division of Criminal Investigation, the Davenport Police Department's investigation team, and the medical examiner's office, Bladel said, and more subject matter experts may be on site as needed.

"This is an active investigation," Bladel said, adding more information would be released when it could be.

Matson said the city was looking into a 911 call that was placed May 27, in which the caller said he had heard the building wall was bulging and should be checked out.

Asked whether owner Andrew Wold, who bought the building in 2021 for more than $4 million, has been in contact with the city, Matson said: "I have had no contact with him."

Asked again whether Wold had been consulting or helping, Matson said "Not that I'm aware of."

Reporter Anthony Watt contributed to this report.

