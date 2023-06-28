Multiple train cars appear to have derailed near Nahant Marsh in Davenport.

Photos taken by Nahant Marsh staff and shared with the Quad-City Times show cars tipped on their sides in the area between Nahant Center and Concord Street.

David Donovan, director of Scott County Emergency Management Agency, said the agency has been in communication with Canadian Pacific and Kansas City Southern and the City of Davenport Fire Department.

To the Scott County EMA's knowledge, he said, there is no release of chemicals or health hazard as a result of the derailment. Because of that, he said, the EMA was not responding to the incident, but Davenport Fire has been on scene.

Curtis Lundy, chair of the Nahant Marsh Board of Trustees, wrote in an email that rail company Canadian Pacific Kansas City did not inform Nahant Marsh of the derailment, organization staff came upon it while doing routine checks.

Lundy said Nahant Marsh, which is near a CPKS rail yard, would be doing water samples in the area.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Southern representatives did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Train derailments have been top of mind for opponents of a recent merger between Canadian Pacific and Kansas City Southern, which the companies estimated will attract more train traffic through the Quad-Cities because of efficiencies resulting from becoming a single-company rail line connecting Mexico with Canada.

Federal regulators approved the merger earlier this year.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Extreme weather is disrupting Amtrak's trains — and its climate benefits Extreme weather is disrupting Amtrak's trains — and its climate benefits