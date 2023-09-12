Vivek Ramaswamy and Nikki Haley will be in the Quad-Cities area this week.

Ramaswamy, a biotech entrepreneur, will speak at an evening rally hosted by the Scott County GOP at the 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Tanglewood Hills Pavilion, 4250 Middle Rd, Bettendorf.

Nikki Haley, the former South Carolina governor and former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, will visit the area Friday with several events at a Clinton County farm and in the evening will attend a fundraiser for southeast Iowa's congresswoman, Republican Mariannette Miller-Meeks, in LeClaire.

Haley will host a town hall at 4 p.m. at a farm at 2260 US-30, Grand Mound.

This will be Ramaswamy's at least third public visit to Scott County, having come in February and June.

