Two Scott County lawmakers are making trips to the U.S.-Mexico border this summer.

State Rep. Luana Stoltenberg, R-Davenport, joined a group of six other Iowa Republican representatives June 12-14 on a trip to Texas. There, the group spoke with law enforcement officials and ranchers and observed customs inspection processes, she said, with a focus on how border operations impact Iowa.

Meanwhile, this week, State Rep. Ken Croken, D-Davenport, is in El Paso. The representative left Tuesday to volunteer at a migrant shelter run by the area’s Catholic diocese.

Croken said his decision to go was in response to a decision by Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds to deploy 100 Iowa National Guard troops and 30 Department of Public Safety personnel to Texas at the end of May.

Reynolds authorized the deployment following a request from Texas Gov. Greg Abbott after a pandemic-era measure, Title 42, which allowed the U.S. to swiftly expel migrants, expired in May.

Croken said he wanted to send a different message.

“I said, I’d like to come and help rather than showing how many guns we can muster out of Iowa, I wanted part of the story to be that Iowa values include compassion,” Croken said.

Croken said this is his second trip to the border — his first he made in summer, 2022, as an attorney to help migrants prepare for their hearings.

Reynolds and other Republicans have been critical of President Joe Biden’s administration’s policies on the border. It also has been a key talking point for Republican presidential candidates visiting Iowa ahead of the caucuses.

For most of Biden’s presidency, the U.S. has experienced a record number of border crossings, and officials expected more after Title 42 expired. In the two months since, however, the number of daily crossings has been around 3,360, the New York Times reported, citing Department of Homeland Security data. In March 2022, that average was about 7,100.

Stoltenberg said on the trip, her biggest takeaway is that “it’s a mess” for both migrants trying to seek a new life in the U.S. and for border patrol and enforcement agents. She said her group was told of migrants, including women and children, being exploited or abused by smugglers at the border, as well as vehicles smuggling drugs being transported to places across the country.

Stoltenberg said her group talked with border protection officials who’d detained a truck filled with drugs during their trip. The officials’ investigation, she said, found that the drivers’ intended destination was Iowa.

“I learned that it’s a mess; we need a wall put up. Every person we talked to, we asked them, how can this be better handled and they said, ‘we need a wall there,’” she said.

Stoltenberg said she’s still thinking about the trip and what the state legislature could take action on. At the time of the trip, Stoltenberg said, her group was told that Iowa national guardsmen hadn’t yet arrived at the border.

This session, the Iowa legislature passed, and Reynolds signed a law, HF 630, which increased the punishment for those who participate in or benefit from human trafficking.

Stoltenberg’s trip was organized by Rep. Mark Thompson, a Republican from Wright County, and other Iowa Republicans who went to the border included Reps. Helena Hayes, of Mahaska County; Steve Bradley, of Jones County; Eddie Andrews, of Polk County; Zach Dieken, of O’Brien County; and Tom Gerhold, of Benton County.

Each representative paid for their own trip, according to a press release.

