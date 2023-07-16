Tim Scott is not an “angry dude.”

An optimistic message was what the U.S. Senator from South Carolina pitched to a group of close to 100 people at a Holiday Inn and Suites in Davenport on Friday.

He’s courting Iowa Republicans ahead of the GOP nomination for president and is among those with a more positive message in an increasingly crowded field. Scott, 57, spoke of his grandfather, who firsthand experienced the racist laws of the Jim Crow South, to his own experiences rising from poverty in South Carolina to become a U.S. Senator. Scott is the lone Black GOP U.S. Senator and is the only Black person to serve in both chambers of Congress.

“I have watched with my very eyes. I’ve heard with my own ears, the story of America’s evolution,” Scott said. “How far we come and so little time. But no one wants us to celebrate progress in America. The forces of the radical left want us to apologize for being Americans. I say we should all stand up. Stand tall and shout from the mountaintops how proud we are to be in the freest, fairest land.”

He said his grandfather told him, “You can be bitter. Or you can do better.”

Among the questions posed to Scott at the Scott County event: What differentiates you from the other candidates?

His answer: “The power of persuasion.”

“The ability to get things done, even in a divided nation,” he said. “I’ve been able to champion common sense conservatism and get my legislative priorities accomplished. The thing that I believe that we sometimes forget on our side of the aisle so to speak is that to win, not only elections, but to win the value proposition is that we as conservatives got to come together.”

The audience applauded.

“The road to socialism runs right through a divided Republican Party,” Scott continued. “The good news is that I have the most conservative voting record of anyone running for president on our side. Period. Number two: I also have the ability to persuade independents to join our team.”

A GovTrack analysis of Scott’s voting record in the Senate puts him in the upper-middle of the pack for a conservative voting record. However, Scott is so far the only U.S. Senator to throw his hat in the ring.

“The power of persuasion is a differentiator in our primary,” he said.

Mike Paar, from Davenport, asked the question. Although he knew it was a tough query for Scott, considering the sheer size of the field, Paar thought his answer was thoughtful and agreed with what he had to say.

Paar said he liked Scott’s talk of unifying the Republican Party and attracting independents. Paar supported Marco Rubio’s campaign in the 2016 caucuses and is looking for someone who can avoid namecalling and behavior that could sour independents, such as former President Donald Trump.

“Without independents, they’re not going to win the election,” Paar said. “No way.”

He’s also interested in Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, but Scott is the first candidate of the cycle he’s surveyed so far.

Other questions included:

How he would ensure paying essential federal employees during shutdowns. He said he would avoid shutdowns in the first place.

His opinion on the Afghanistan withdrawal. He called the loss of 13 lives a “dereliction of duty” on Joe Biden’s part.

Whether the 2020 election was rigged. “I do not believe the election was stolen,” he said, but added that thinks there was some mail-in ballot “cheating” and irregularities that happen in most elections.

The nation’s immigration policies. He supports finishing a wall at the border and increased surveillance as well as basing fluxes of legal immigration on workforce needs of the country.

And the U.S. Department of Education. Scott said, if he’s president, he will fire the Biden-appointee of the U.S. Department of Education as well as the U.S. Attorney General, Merrick Garland.

Scott often kept the mood lighthearted, sprinkling in some jokes that prompted laughs from the audience.

Gail Dover, of Bettendorf, said she appreciated what she called Scott’s “common sense.” She said she remains undecided ahead of the 2024 caucuses but is looking for someone with strong presence and the ability to condense complex topics into easy-to-understand answers and solutions.