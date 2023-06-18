The webcam from the Illinois and Iowa Departments of Transportation shows the moment when the old I-74 eastbound bridge towers and cables were demolished into the water.
Explosive demolition to bring down the towers and cables of the former eastbound I-74 bridge is expected Sunday.
Much of the bridge area is closed to traffic and onlookers, with the Iowa and Illinois Departments of Transportation encouraging spectators to use the webcam instead.
The demolition is expected to occur sometime after 7 a.m. Some closures may go into tomorrow and the coming days, though the new I-74 bridge is expected to reopen to vehicle traffic later this morning.
Photos, videos of old I-74 bridge
Take a drive across the I-74 Bridge as snow continues to fall
Barge passes through old I-74 bridge construction
Take a look as crews continue demolition on the old I-74 Bridge.
