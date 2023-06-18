Explosive demolition to bring down the towers and cables of the former eastbound I-74 bridge is expected Sunday.

Much of the bridge area is closed to traffic and onlookers, with the Iowa and Illinois Departments of Transportation encouraging spectators to use the webcam instead.

The demolition is expected to occur sometime after 7 a.m. Some closures may go into tomorrow and the coming days, though the new I-74 bridge is expected to reopen to vehicle traffic later this morning.