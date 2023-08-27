The remaining towers and cables of the old I-74 bridge are expected to come down using explosives Sunday morning.

Much of the bridge area is closed to traffic and onlookers, including the new I-74 bridge and parts of the riverfront. The Iowa and Illinois Departments of Transportation are encouraging spectators to use the webcam.

Demolition is expected sometime after 7 a.m., with the new I-74 bridge expected to reopen later this morning. Some other closures will remain in effect into tomorrow and possibly into coming days.

The eastbound towers and cables were demolished by the same method on June 18.

