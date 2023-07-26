Some might describe Laura Torgerud as a firefighter.

As the director of operations for the Quad-City Times Bix 7, Torgerud spends her days leading up to the seven-mile race answering endless calls, making deliveries, and solving problems; putting out fires, in other words.

The 2023 running of the QCTimes Bix 7 is Torgerud's third in-person race in the role. The pandemic disrupted the first year that she and race director Michelle Juehring took over from long-time race director Ed Froehlich and operations director Ellen Hermiston.

Juehring recruited her to volunteer shortly after Torgerud moved to the Quad-Cities in the late 2000s. They went to the same church and volunteered together in hospitality for the road race.

And their roles grew larger from there. Any jitters Torgerud had ahead of the first few races as director of operations have lessened with experience, she said.

Spending just an hour with her on Wednesday morning made clear the range of jobs she faces ahead of Saturday's race.

"A lot of my job is operations, meaning logistics, making sure people have what they need to do their jobs, then trouble shooting things during the week," Torgerud said.

She delivered rubber bands and signage to the Running Wild Sports and Fitness Expo at the RiverCenter, searched for the swag bags for the Arconic Jr. Bix, directed crews on where to put concrete blocks to hold down the Genesis medical tent at LeClaire Street and drove the course, searching for potholes or unexpected construction.

All the while, she took calls from some of the 100-plus committee chairs that make the QCTimes Bix 7 go.

Sometimes, when she couldn't get to her phone, she held her Smartwatch up to her ear with the caller on speaker phone to relay instructions or answer questions.

Torgerud's daughter, a soon-to-be-senior in high school, also helps out for the race. Around this time of year, the job is full-time during the day and into the night, so it can be quality family time.

For Torgerud, helping organize the QCTimes Bix 7 with assistant directors, committee chairs, volunteers, and participants can be personal.

"We are a family, and we introduce 10,000 other family members into Davenport for the last week in July," she said.

Torgerud and Juehring often stand in for one another to answer questions and handle details, Juehring said.

"She is instrumental in every aspect of what we do. We almost share a brain," Juehring said. "She is diligent, detailed, thoughtful, kind, and a forward-thinker."

She praised Tolgerud's attention to detail and creativity; she's a master seamstress, for example.

"That just tells you the depth and breadth of her skills," Juehring said.

Sprucing up for visitors

Along the course, everything looked mostly normal Wednesday morning.

In the months leading up to the QCTimes Bix 7, Torgerud reports to the city if she sees a major pothole or crack in the road, which are quickly taken care of, she said, so runners don't injure themselves in the race.

On Wednesday morning, poles were set up where the mile-marker banners will be placed. Torgerud waved to their "sign guy" who was putting up a banner on the Brady Street railroad bridge.

City signs warn motorists not to park on Kirkwood Boulevard, beginning Friday evening. A street sweeper swept McClellan Boulevard.

Residents appeared to be sprucing up their race-facing homes as well. Advantage Tree Service crews were cutting tree limbs at a McClellan Boulevard home. Another group of residents appeared to be putting the finishing touches on landscaping, and several yellow Quad-City Times Bix 7 banners hung on the front of houses along the course.

The city typically repairs potholes leading up to the race as a part of its normal processes, said Sarah Ott, the city's chief strategy officer.

The city has an extra load this year, prepping for RAGBRAI. Cyclists will roll into town Saturday and dip their bike tires at Marquette Street boat landing.

Little more than two months ago, the site was under water from spring flooding. Floodwaters tend to be hard on infrastructure, and this year was no exception. The city repaired the riverfront railing and all tree debris from the flood has been cleared, Ott said.

RAGBRAI sends cities along the route a list of roadwork needed, which the city completed, she said.

Veterans Memorial Park, which sits just adjacent to the boat ramp, has been under construction for more than a year to include stairs, an overlook, and walkway near a memorial paver stone path and flags.

Summer seeding is done on the park, Ott said, but it may require re-seeding in the fall since it's outside the normal growing window. The Friends of Veteran's Memorial Park are working on installing their features to the park, Ott said.