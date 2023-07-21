Long-term parking in Davenport and Bettendorf

St. Ambrose University and the Isle Casino Bettendorf are providing lots for week-long parking for RAGBRAI participants. Downtown City of Davenport ramps, too, are offering long-term parking.

Online sales of parking passes ended July 19, but motorists can still purchase a weeklong pass in person at the Isle Casino for $125 by credit card, according to the Davenport RAGBRAI website.

Shuttle buses are available from long-term parking lots to and from the RAGBRAI campsite at Centennial Park Friday from 11-8 p.m. and Saturday 5-9 a.m.

Shower sites will be available for a $5 fee Friday, Saturday, and July 29 at:

The River's Edge, 700 W. River Dr.

St. Ambrose University Wellness Center, Lombard St. between Ripley and Gaines

R. Richard Bittner YMCA, 630 E. 4th St.

Motorcoaches loaded with cyclists and their bicycles will leave Davenport on Friday afternoon and Saturday morning for the start of RAGBRAI Sunday in Sioux City.