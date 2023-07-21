Cyclists begin rolling into Davenport Friday as the 50th riding of RAGBRAI kicks off this weekend.
For months, Visit Quad Cities, the city, and volunteers have been preparing to serve as the final dip site for the Register's Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa.
Here's what to expect
According to Visit Quad Cities, about 2,000 participants will come to Davenport and the Quad-City region Friday and Saturday before boarding buses headed west to Sioux City to begin the ride.
Camping is available at Centennial Park, and a shuttle system will take cyclists to and from long-term parking ramps at St. Ambrose University and the Isle Casino in Bettendorf. Long-term parking passes are also available for downtown parking ramps. Then, tens of thousands of cyclists will return to Davenport July 29 for the last leg of the river-to-river bicycle ride. That day, cyclists will bike 71.2 miles from Coralville with stops in Iowa City, West Liberty, Muscatine, and Buffalo.
They will be coming in from W. River Drive that day to dip their tires in the Mississippi River at the Marquette Street boat ramp.
This year's route is similar to the first ride in 1973, when Des Moines Register columnists organized the first ride across Iowa from Sioux City to Davenport and invited the public along.
Cyclists will be in Davenport the same day as the Quad-City Times Bix 7 road race, a weekend some organizers are calling Bix-BRAI. The two events also shared a date in 2011, 2015 and 2018.
15,000 square feet of gold paint
On Thursday afternoon, there was not yet much activity — Port-a-Potties lined a freshly mowed lawn in Centennial Park and no-parking signs dotted the riverfront lots. Construction crews were working on Veterans Memorial Park, which is near the Marquette Street boat ramp where cyclists will dip their tires.
Some food trucks will be available Friday, but the excitement is expected to really ramp up when cyclists return on the 29th, said Dave Herrell, CEO of Visit Quad Cities.
To fit Davenport's theme, "Be Bold, Ride Gold," Herrell said Quad-City Arts will paint about 15,000 square feet of River Drive with about 900 pounds of gold paint.
"I don't want to say we're creating a yellow-brick road, but we are trying to goldify as much as we can in and around the dip site," Herrell said.
Near the boat ramp, where cyclists dip their tires in the Mississippi River after the 500-plus-mile ride, Herrell said there will be "a lot of fun and quirkiness."
That includes a DJ, staging for selfies, food and beverages, puppies, and people in gold morph suits. Live music, too, will start at about 9:30 a.m., Herrell said.
Where does money from RAGBRAI go
RAGBRAI offers each overnight town $15,000, plus more in crowd-sourced funding along the ride, Herrell said.
At some point in August, the local RAGBRAI committee will meet and decide how to invest it, Herrell said, adding that Visit Quad Cities would like to see it invested in something cycling-centric. The committee will wait, though, until they know what the financial contribution will be.
Revenue from parking, merchandise, and some box lunches goes to offset costs incurred by Visit Quad Cities to put on the event, Herrell said.
He estimated it costs $250,000 for the Quad-Cities to host RAGBRAI, which includes portable toilets, shuttles, public safety, the website, and entertainment.
"Our goal is just to break even," Herrell said. "It's not a money-maker for us."
The goal, Herrell said, is to give cyclists an "off the charts" experience, so they have a positive interaction with the Quad-Cities, and may want to return. He also sees a benefit to area businesses and hotels, where cyclists descending on the Quad-Cities may spend their dollars.
"Our central and leading priority is we want that rider experience to be seamless and positive," Herrell said.