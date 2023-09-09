It’s unclear what will happen next for the representation of Davenport’s 7th Ward residents after the council voted to remove Derek Cornette from office Thursday night.

Mayor Mike Matson said Friday he’s still considering how to proceed with the now-vacant seat.

Cornette’s attorney, Mike Meloy said Friday he planned to file a lawsuit in Scott County district court with the argument that the city violated Cornette’s due process rights by giving him a one-day written notice of the hearing.

Meloy’s argument echoes similar language in a case concerning the city of Muscatine. In 2017, the Muscatine City Council voted to remove then-Mayor Diana Broderson from office in 2017. A judge ruled that Broderson had been wrongly removed and she won re-election later that year.

Aldermen voted 7-3 to remove Cornette from office Thursday night following a two-hour hearing where council members heard evidence, including voicemails and video, of Cornette harassing female employees and coming to council meetings appearing intoxicated. The vote reached the two-thirds majority threshold required by Iowa code.

It’s rare for a city council member to be removed, said Alan Kemp, executive director of the Iowa League of Cities. Usually, an elected official resigns, which creates a vacancy. Following resignations, typically the city can make a temporary appointment or call a special election.

“I’ve never had this question come up before,” Kemp said of how or whether a city should fill a vacancy after a removal.

The chapter of Iowa code that outlines rules for removing public officials from office stipulates that “upon a suspension, the board or person authorized to fill a vacancy in the office shall temporarily fill the office by appointment.”

But Kemp couldn’t answer for sure whether that directive applied in this case, and that the city would rely on its attorneys’ advice to decide how to proceed.

The city’s legal department did not immediately respond to a question about how or whether the city would temporarily fill the vacancy.

When is the 7th Ward up for election?

This fall. The 11 elected positions in the city of Davenport come up for re-election every two years. The primary is Oct. 10 and the regular election is Nov. 7.

Cornette has filed to run for the seat and said he intends to stay in the race. Three others have filed to challenge Cornette: Mhisho Lynch, a realtor and owner of Lynch Heating and Plumbing, William Pamperin, a retired railroad engineer, and Scott Ryder, a realtor.

How has Davenport filled vacancies in the past?

The Davenport City Council in the recent past has taken different approaches for filling vacant seats. In April 2021, Matson asked the council to appoint Joseph Miller to temporarily fill the 7th Ward seat after the elected alderman, Patrick Peacock, announced he would resign. At the time, Matson appointed Miller with the caveat he wouldn’t run for office so as not to give the appearance of favoritism. That fall, Cornette won election to the seat following a crowded primary.

In 2017, 3rd Ward Ald. Marion Meginnis won a special election in July of that year following a June primary to replace former Alderman Bill Boom. Boom pleaded guilty in federal court to giving false statements to a grand jury regarding a drug investigation. The felony conviction made him ineligible to hold public office and he was forced to resign in April 2017.

That same year, former Davenport alderman Gene Meeker was appointed to fill out the remainder of former 6th Ward Alderman Jeff Justin’s term, with the caveat that Meeker would not seek re-election. Justin resigned in July 2017 to pursue a new career opportunity in Florida. Former Davenport School Board member Rich Clewell would later be elected to the seat in the fall election. Clewell lost re-election in 2019 against challenger Ben Jobgen.