As kids prepare to go back to school, outdoor pools and beaches in the Quad-Cities are preparing to close for the end of the season. Here's what dates to look for.

Scott County

West Lake Park Beach and the Scott County Park Pool will be open daily from noon to 7 p.m. through Aug. 13, closing for the season beginning Aug. 14.

West Lake Park Boathouse: boat rentals and concessions will be open from noon to 7 p.m. daily through Aug. 20. After that, it'll be open weekends only from noon to 7 p.m. through Labor Day.

Davenport

Aquatic facilities and splash pads in Davenport will be open through Aug. 20.

Those include:

Annie Wittenmyer Aquatic Center, 2828 Eastern Ave. Open for public swim Tuesday, Thursday, and Sunday from 1-7 p.m. and for lap swim those days from 12-1 p.m. and 7-8 p.m.

Fejervary Aquatic Center, 1900 Telegraph Road. Open for public swim Monday, Wednesday and Saturday from 1-7 p.m. and lap swimming those days from 12-1 p.m. and 7-8 p.m.

Spray parks and splash pads operate daily from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. until Aug. 20. Those include:

Centennial Spray Park, 315 S. Marquette St.

Cork Hill Park, 1100 N. Farnam St.

Goose Creek Splash Pad, 6000 Scott St.

Peterson Park Splash Pad, 3005 W. Central Park Ave.

Rock Island

Located at 1601 Longview Drive, Whitewater Junction Aquatic Center will be open through Aug. 13. Its hours are 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday-Sunday.

The pool will be closed Monday-Thursday from Aug. 14 to Sept. 4 but open Friday-Sunday through Labor Day weekend from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. before closing for the season.

City officials said the Schwiebert Park splash pad is turned off after Labor Day weekend.

Moline and Bettendorf

Both cities' aquatic facilities were already closed this summer for major construction projects.

In Moline, the Riverside Family Aquatic Center is undergoing $6.8 million in renovations, including adding three water slides, a lazy river, splash pad, park shelter, and new shade structures. It's slated to reopen for the 2024 season.

In Bettendorf, the city tore down Splash Landing and is constructing a new aquatic center and ice rink as part of a $21 million project called the Landing.

Construction is scheduled to occur in phases. The city plans to open the 12,500-square-foot swimming pool in summer 2024, pause construction, then resume in September to complete three-story slides, a lazy river and a splash pad by May 2025.

Bettendorf's Lincoln Park Splash Pad will be open well into September, said Jason Manfull, the city's Parks Maintenance Supervisor. He said the park generally closes on or around Sept. 15. The date lands on a Friday this year, so it could be winterized that following Monday.

"We try to keep it open a little longer than the pools if the weather stays warm and manageable," Manfull said.

