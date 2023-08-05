All but one 12-acre parcel in Davenport's industrial park north of I-80 have been developed or sold.

The Greater Davenport Redevelopment Corporation, formed in 1997, has purchased and readied land for large developments, such as the Sterilite and MidAmerican Energy facilities, in the Eastern Iowa Industrial Center.

Now, economic development and city officials are looking toward what area could be next.

The city is working on a multi-year $20 million sewer line extension west along Duck Creek, funded in bulk by federal COVID-19 relief dollars. Once completed, it's expected to connect to a proposed future industrial park at Locust Street and I-280 on the western side of the city.

But that won't be completed for another few years.

In the meantime, the GDRC is evaluating its options, said Roy Wennlund, the corporation's executive director.

Land prices have risen enough that the corporation's former model of purchasing land, paying for surveys and environmental studies and selling it to developers wouldn't bring in any money to then funnel to new land buys.

"Right now, we don’t think it makes sense to buy ground in the immediate area," Wennlund said.

Davenport City Council this cycle is considering a request from a landowner near Eastern Iowa Industrial Center to rezone 231 acres of farm land to light industrial to better market it for development, according to city council documents. The land lies at the border of Davenport city limits and the city has already taken actions to annex the land.

One neighboring property owner, Valerie Widmeyer, submitted a protest against the rezoning. Half of the land in question was purchased from Widmeyer's grandparents' estate after their deaths in 2003, she wrote in a letter to the city, and her family had hoped it would be preserved for farming. She also expressed concerns about truck traffic and noise.

"Other than losing more beautiful, rich Iowa farmland for an already large industrial park, our two concerns are traffic and noise," Widmeyer wrote.

Near the intersection of Slopertown and Hillandale roads, the property is owned by RIVALDD Farms, LLC — not the GDRC.

Wennlund said he believes there's enough demand for industrial sites that the GDRC doesn't have to be a middleman to purchase and ready sites.

Laura Berkley, the development and planning administrator for the City of Davenport, said there are no plans for constructing roads or utilities. The owner intends to allow the land to be farmed until a sale, according to council documents.

"What has been communicated to me is that the current property owner wants to market the land as industrial, and having the correct zoning in place is helpful in doing so," Berkley said.

The last four years, interest in the industrial park has picked up, Wennlund said. Amazon purchased its land from the GDRC and MidAmerican recently finished its building there.

"It's really growing and selling the last four to five years," Wennlund said. "It was just the perfect recipe of demand and interest rates."

Amazon has delayed its opening after building its facility in early 2022, and company officials said earlier this year that it would be hiring for workers this summer.

Fair Oaks, a meat processing company based in Wisconsin, also purchased land with the intent to build a cooked bacon packaging facility. Although the company held a ceremonial groundbreaking in September 2022, there's been little construction activity since.

Fair Oaks representatives have not responded to requests for comment.

