At least one city council member in Davenport and another in Bettendorf have said they won't run for re-election this fall as filing periods for the Nov. 7 city and school elections approach in August.
The Scott County Auditor's Office has received a flurry of calls in recent weeks from people asking questions about forms and how to run for local office, said Scott County Auditor Kerri Tompkins.
In Davenport, city elections could be more competitive than usual in the wake of heightened scrutiny of the city after The Davenport collapsed May 28, killing three people and displacing dozens.
But residents won't know for sure who's on the ballot until the candidate filing period ends.
In Davenport, all 11 elected positions are on the ballot every two years — eight ward aldermen that each represent a specific area of the city, two at-large aldermen and the mayor.
Davenport candidates must file their paperwork with the city clerk between Aug. 14 and Aug. 31, earlier than the rest of the local governments in Scott County because it's the only city that holds primary elections. A primary would be held Oct. 10 in races with more than two people for a ward or more than four candidates for the two at-large seats.
For any other city or school election in Scott County, the filing period begins Aug. 31 and ends Sept. 21. Candidates must collect a certain number of signatures of eligible voters and file the paperwork with either the city clerk or school secretary. Those numbers for each city and school board position are available on the county auditor's website.
Tompkins said she urges candidates to turn in paperwork early to catch errors and to collect more signatures than needed in case someone moves or a signature and address is filled out incorrectly.
Bill Connors, Maria Dickmann won't run for re-election
In at least one Davenport seat, no incumbent will be running.
With the change in ward boundary lines prompted by the most recent census, Ald. Judith Lee, Ward 8, was drawn out of the 8th Ward and into the 2nd Ward, a seat she said she intends to run for.
Already, the incumbent in the 2nd Ward, Maria Dickmann, has said she does not plan to run for re-election.
It'll potentially set up a race between Lee and a former alderman George Nickolas, who has announced he plans to run for the 2nd Ward seat, too.
That leaves 8th Ward without an incumbent. So far, a Davenport construction and remodeling company owner, James Wood, has said he's collecting signatures to seek the office.
One other Davenport alderman is on the fence about whether to run for re-election. At-Large Ald. JJ Condon, told a reporter that he'll have a personal discussion with his family before he decides.
"It has nothing to do with the challenges the city is currently facing," Condon said. "In fact, the challenges we're facing makes me want to do the job even more. The tenor we need to take is to stick together and see things through."
Condon and his family live downtown and were among those evacuated after 324 Main St., partially collapsed. Condon has been an advocate for quality of life amenities, including the riverfront parks project Main Street Landing.
"I'm still very passionate about the job, but I've got five kids at home now, and we've just moved back home," Condon said.
Other council members said they intend to run for re-election, including At-Large Ald. Kyle Gripp, 1st Ward Ald. Rick Dunn, 3rd Ward Ald. Marion Meginnis, 4th Ward Ald. Robby Ortiz, 5th Ward Ald. Tim Kelly, and 6th Ward Ald. Ben Jobgen.
Seventh ward Ald. Derek Cornette did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
For some challengers, the building collapse marked a need for change within Davenport City Hall. LaCanna Dixon, an outspoken staple at city council meetings after the building collapse, intends to run for an at-large council seat. Democratic state Rep. Ken Croken, too, is exploring a run for mayor against incumbent Mike Matson in the wake of the collapse.
Others announced challenges before the building fell, but have incorporated a call for transparency into their campaigns, including a group of five running for various seats in city government. Those include Alexandra Dermody, who announced a run for at-large alderman in 2023 after she ran unsuccessfully for 7th Ward alderman in 2021; Jasmine Schneider, a 19-year-old running for mayor, Caleb Shelbourn, campaigning for 4th Ward, Kevin Miller for 5th Ward, and Nickolas.
In Bettendorf, 3rd Ward council member Bill Connors told the Quad-City Times/Dispatch-Argus he won't run for re-election. His ward represents a south central slice of Bettendorf, which census redistricting changed slightly since the last election in 2021.
Connors worked for the city of Bettendorf for 21 years, retiring about five years ago as the city's community development director. Now 69, he said he's ready to pursue other interests, including spending time with his wife, children, and grandchildren, he said, and let a new generation come into city leadership.
In Bettendorf, council members are elected in staggered four-year terms, which means about half the council is up for re-election every two years.
Others up for re-election in Bettendorf have said they plan to run — Mayor Bob Gallagher, an attorney seeking a fourth term, At-Large Council Member Frank Baden, a retired sales manager who's served on the council since 2014, and 1st Ward Council Member Jerry Sechser, a retired Arsenal employee who's seeking his third term.
Fifth Ward's representative, Nick Palczynski, was appointed in January to fill the term of Scott Webster, who was elected to the state senate in 2022. Palczynski's seat will be up for a full term this fall.
For more information on running for a position in local government or school board visit scottcountyiowa.gov/auditor or call the auditor's office at 563-326-8631.
