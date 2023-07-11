In the years before the building at 324 Main St., Davenport, partially collapsed, its owner pushed back on orders from the city of Davenport to complete structural engineering reports and repairs.

Emails requested by the Quad-City Times/Dispatch-Argus show city officials saw 324 Main St. as a problem property, one that generated frequent complaints, code violations, and at-times tense exchanges with the building’s owner.

In one exchange in August 2021, building owner Andrew Wold accused the city of “consistent harassment” after the city’s building officers notified him of code violations and ordered structural engineering reports to be completed.

Rich Oswald, Development and Neighborhood Services director, told Wold in an email he wanted to meet to go over city code after Wold ignored violation notices and orders from the city to make fixes or pull permits.

“The continued dismissal of Notice and Orders and the lack of proper permits being pulled needs to stop,” Oswald wrote Aug. 18, 2021.

Wold replied that a city inspector, Tony Haut, with no structural engineering license, had “no business telling us we need structural reports.”

He seemed concerned about the cost of hiring a structural engineer to do reports, noting, “He finds it way too easy to go spend other people’s money without really thinking through what he is doing.”

“If the city wants to privately hire one, be my guest,” Wold wrote. “I’m not shutting down an entire building because Tony thinks it needs tuckpointed, which I’m actually addressing.”

“What we need is for you to get behind us on these projects as they are large enough to make an impact on the entire area.”

A few months later, in December 2021, Wold again was wary of the cost of a structural engineering report for a unit at 324 Main. In an email dated Dec. 9, 2021, Wold emailed Oswald to contest property code violations and order-to-vacate letters at several properties, including 324 Main.

“I am bringing in Townsend Engineering in for another look at the unit. He has already stated it’s fine,” Wold wrote. “I would prefer not to have to pay $1200 for an engineering report stating the obvious. For $150, he can stop over inspect everything, and send out an email that he has inspected it and meets his satisfaction. I really need your help with this one as its quite expensive.”

2023

After an emergency-ordered structural engineering report in February detailed instructions on repairs needed to the west wall, Wold sought again to delay work, expressing concerns about costs.

Bi-State Masonry began work on the west wall after the report was submitted. But Wold rejected the company’s $50,000 change-order in early March, because of the cost, according to emails sent from Bi-State to city officials.

Chief Building Official Trishna Pradhan then met with Wold and emailed him a summary of their meeting, which included fire code corrections and instructions on the type of brick to be installed on the west wall per design rules. She told him, unless he could send an email from a bank confirming a loan application for the repairs, work on the west wall “needs to restart on March 31st.”

Wold tried to push back on the start date, writing: “Everything looks good from your meeting notes except start date. June 1 was agreed upon start date. That should give ample (time) to get financing in place.”

Dates on subsequent inspection reports suggest work on the west wall resumed in April and May, however. Bi-State Masonry is seeking to be paid by Wold for $100,000 of work done at The Davenport until May 10.