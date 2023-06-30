Another property is under scrutiny from Davenport inspectors.
A notice of violations was taped to the door of a building in the 1400 block of Jersey Ridge Road owned by Andrew Wold, who also owns 324 Main St., which partially collapsed on May 28.
The notice ordered the property to be vacated in 30 days.
"Two or more attempts have been made to inspect this property as required by the Davenport Municipal Code Chapter 8.15 with no access gained for inspection," the notice read.
Wold owns the property through Andrew Wold Investments, LLC, according to online county property records. The county records list it as a two-family flat built in 1921. Wold bought the property in 2019.
Another property Wold owns, at Christie Street and 11th Street in the Village of East Davenport, was ordered vacated earlier this month. That was a commercial building, which housed a jewelry store.