Mike Collier is sad. He is mad. He is exhausted and he can’t sleep at night.

“You all shouldn’t be able to go home and sleep comfortable at night,” he told city council members at the first meeting since the apartment building at 324 Main Street collapsed May 28.

Collier is the cousin of Branden Colvin, Sr., who died after the building collapsed.

For days Collier has been outside City Hall advocating for justice and accountability in the wake of the collapse, which left three people dead, several survivors injured, and an estimated 100 households displaced in and near the building.

Wednesday night he told the council the people had the power, and he wanted to see everyone be held accountable for their actions or inaction.

If they are not part of the solution, they are part of the problem, he said.

“We got y’all in, we can get ya’ll out,” he said.

Collier asked for criminal charges and vowed Wednesday night would not be the last time the council would hear from him.

Collier was among more than 70 people — the limit allowed in council chambers by city officials — that packed Davenport City Hall Wednesday.

More were out on the street ahead of time with signs, painted red palms, and chanting phrases like "why'd you let them sign a lease?" The partially collapsed six-story building loomed in the background.

The hunger for answers was evident minutes into the meeting Wednesday night.

Extra chairs were placed in the back for overflow seating and were only empty when the crowd stood up to recite the Pledge of Allegiance. An audible emphasis was put on the ending phrase, “justice for all.”

Residents had many questions and complaints for city officials during public comment.

Colvin Sr.'s aunt, Rose Wilson, asked why the city said demolition was expected to begin Tuesday when there were still family members missing, and who signed off on inspections of the building in the months ahead of the collapse.

Kim Taylor, a Davenport resident who lives in another building owned by Andrew Wold, said she and her daughter have reported problems at their current property to the city.

Taylor was walking near 324 Main St. when it collapsed and said she was hospitalized from the debris and dust from the building.

She asked how the public would be protected when the remaining portion of the building is demolished.

Another Davenport resident, Angela Kostka, wearing a T-shirt inscribed with messages such as "corruption kills," told council members her daughter lives in another (Andrew) Wold-owned building and said she didn't feel safe.

Others questioned why city council members didn't come to the site of the building collapse and talk with the public, including families of people missing, rescued and displaced, gathered there. Several called for independent inspections.

Lisa Brooks and her nephew Antoine Smith, asked what the city would do for people now homeless.

Residents aimed anger at the mayor, council members, City Administrator Corri Spiegel, city inspectors, for missing or ignoring warning signs that the building was dilapidated and on the verge of collapse. Several expressed that trust in the city's communication and inspection processes was broken.

Much disdain was reserved, too, for Wold, and unscrupulous landlords in general, and several residents said they didn't feel safe where they lived after the collapse.

One resident questioned twice whether one item, a $63,000 annual renewal for the city's record management system, OnBase, was the same system that caused what the city called an IT glitch that made incomplete inspections appear as failed.

Ald. JJ Condon, the alderman leading the discussion, did not answer the question, nor did city staff.

At the end of meeting, Mayor Mike Matson, who some during the meeting called on to resign, when asked for a comment said that tonight's public comment was a chance to listen to residents.

Council approves disaster aid. One alderman questions: is it enough?

The city announced last week a disaster aid program using COVID-19 relief dollars for displaced residents and businesses as a result of the collapse.

The city started the intake process at a Saturday resource event, and set up an email for those who weren't at the event.

Some residents reported receiving their assistance earlier this week.

The program provides grants for $6,000 for residents living at 324 Main St., $1,000 for households in evacuated adjacent buildings, $25,000 for store-front commercial businesses at 324 Main St., and $5,000 for adjacent businesses that were evacuated or displaced.

The program is on the council's agenda for approval, but "given the urgency of the needs" intake and distribution already started, according to city council agenda documents.

Ald. Derek Cornette, Ward 7, questioned city administrator Corri Spiegel whether $600,000 was "enough," to address this and any possible evacuations to claps from the people in attendance.

Spiegel said she wouldn't speculate on the unknown.

Cornette made a motion that the $600,000 come out of the funds dedicated to Main Street Landing riverfront park and play area instead of a transitional housing ARPA fund.

The motion failed 4-6. Alds. Cornette, Ben Jobgen, Judith Lee, and Tim Kelly voted in support of moving the source of the funds and Alds. Kyle Gripp, Marion Meginnis, Maria Dickmann, Robby Ortiz, Rick Dunn, and Condon voted no.

The city council also put in motion an amendment to its fiscal 2023 budget to account for "previously unanticipated costs related to the 324 Main Street partial building collapse."

A public hearing on the amendment is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. June 21, where more information will appear on the agenda at that council cycle, according to the city.

On Wednesday, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, submitted a plea to the White House asking for federal resources to aid in demolition of the building at 324 Main Street.

Reynolds, who asked for a federal emergency declaration for the state, said emergency measures in response to the collapse are estimated to cost between $5 and $6 million.

An estimated 100 households were displaced, most permanently from the 324 Main St., and some evacuated from surrounding buildings, according to the governor's request.

Reynolds determined the emergency measures required "are beyond the capability of the state of Iowa." She requested assistance from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and National Institute of Standards and Technology for debris removal.

While NIST does investigate building failures, it does so only when a full investigation is likely to yield significant new knowledge or building code recommendations to reduce risk of future failures.

A spokesperson for NIST wrote in an email that because of the building's age, the agency's evaluation did "not indicate an investigation would have an impact on current building codes, standards, and practices."

Three lawsuits from tenants have been filed in response to the building collapse.

One on behalf of tenants Lexus Berry and her wife Quanishia White-Cotton Berry, who was rescued with an on-site amputation in the hours after the collapse, accuses the city and nine other companies and individuals of failing to warn tenants of structural deficiencies or fix the building.

Engineers warned of structural deficiencies in the west wall in February, but assured the building was safe for occupants. In late May, a follow-up report warned patches of the wall were in danger of falling imminently. A city inspector made a site visit May 25 in the days before the collapse, taking pictures of the wall.

No evacuations orders were given.