Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds is again asking the White House for federal assistance for costs related to the partial collapse of 324 Main St., Davenport, which left three men dead and about 100 households displaced.

Removal of debris at the downtown Davenport site resumed Wednesday after an emergency order halting the demolition expired Tuesday night. Excavators picked up debris and dropped it into lined containers, which were then hauled away in trucks. The Scott Area Landfill is the disposal site for building debris, which requires special handling, given the rubble is likely to contain asbestos.

"The emergency measures required as a result of the severity and destructiveness of this major structural building collapse are beyond the capability of the State of Iowa and affected local governments to perform or contract for, thus requiring federal assistance," Reynolds wrote.

Reynolds previously asked the White House June 6 to make an emergency declaration to direct federal assistance for the collapse, including activating help from FEMA and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

"To date, I have not received a formal determination as to the status of that request," Reynolds wrote.

In her letter, Reynolds asked for the White House to make a major disaster declaration to authorize debris removal and emergency protective measures, and direct federal assistance for Scott County.

Emergency measures in the wake of the collapse are estimated to cost $5 million to $6 million, the governor wrote.

The U.S. Small Business Administration has authorized low-interest disaster loans for businesses, nonprofits, homeowners, and renters impacted by the May 28 Davenport apartment building collapse. It offers loans of up to $40,000 for renters with a deadline of Aug. 7.

The Davenport City Council, meanwhile, is planning a public hearing to amend its budget, adding $3 million to the fiscal year ending June 30 for unanticipated costs related to the building collapse and the city's response to it.

Of that, according to council documents, $500,000 is for public safety response and $2.5 million is for "general government."

Since the May 28 collapse, the city has hired demolition company D.W. Zinser and two engineering and investigative firms to study the cause of the collapse, according to previous statements from the city.

Specific costs and other details related to the city's contracts with various engineering, demolition and other support personnel have not yet been disclosed.

But City Attorney Tom Warner has implied the city intends to force building owner Andrew Wold to cover all costs.

The city cited Wold for failing to maintain the safety of the building. Warner, in a June 1 news conference, said that action "was filed with the purpose to try to prevent the owner from transferring the property to avoid a large demolition lien."

"When we bring that building down, it's going to be costly," Warner said. "The last thing we want is that owner to transfer that property and avoid that."