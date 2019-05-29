Gov. Kim Reynolds has issued a new disaster proclamation for 10 Iowa counties, including Clinton and Scott, as Quad-City rivers continue to rise.
The governor's proclamation allows state resources to be used to recover severe weather, and activates the Iowa Individual Assistance Grant Program for qualifying residents, along with the Disaster Case Management Program, for counties that also include Des Moines, Henry, Iowa, Lee, Louisa, Marion, Wapello and Wayne.
The proclamation is in response to heavy rains, hail, straight-line winds, tornadoes, widespread flooding, and flash flooding beginning May 17 and continuing.
Preparing for another crest
Meanwhile, Davenport officials prepared for the 21-foot crest expected Saturday. Public works crews were scheduled to finish placing flood protection Wednesday on River Drive near Mound Street.
Since last week, the department has been assembling a taller and wider flood wall to protect the downtown area that was ravaged by a flood wall breach roughly one month ago.
The city also called in help from the National Guard to monitor the condition of flood protection along Blackhawk and Walnut creeks on the city’s southwest side and the temporary flood wall downtown.
In the meantime, the National Weather Service anticipates crests for Quad-City-area rivers:
- Mississippi River, Rock Island: Flood stage is 15 feet. The river measured 19.67 at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, above major flood stage of 18 feet. It is expected to crest at 21 feet Saturday morning, and start a slow fall that could be affected by rainfall.
- Rock River, Moline: Flood stage is 12 feet. At 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, the river measured 14.24, and is expected to crest at 15.5 feet Friday afternoon and evening, then to fall slowly, reaching moderate flood stage Sunday evening.
- Wapsipinicon, DeWitt: Flood stage is 11 feet. The river measured 13.33 feet at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. It was expected to crest at 13.4 feet overnight Wednesday, falling slowly.
A river flood warning continues for the Mississippi River in the Quad-Cities until further notice. A flash flood watch is in effect through Thursday morning.
“We’re just completely saturated here,” said Peter Speck, meteorologist with the National Weather Service. Another inch to 1.5 inches of rain are expected through Thursday, when there’s a slight chance of showers in the morning and again in the afternoon, with some breaks of sunshine throughout the day. The high will be about 75.
“Friday will be our best day of the week,” Speck said, adding the high will be about 84 with no precipitation.
State assistance
The Iowa Individual Assistance Grant Program provides grants of up to $5,000 for households with incomes up to 200 percent of the federal poverty level or a maximum annual income of $41,560 for a family of three. Grants are available for home or car repairs, replacement of clothing or food and temporary housing expenses.
Original receipts are required for those seeking reimbursement for actual expenses related to storm recovery. The grant application and instructions are available at https://dhs.iowa.gov/. Potential applicants have 45 days from the date of the proclamation to submit a claim.
Disaster Case Management addresses serious needs to overcome a disaster-related hardship, injury or adverse condition. The program case managers work with clients to create a disaster recovery plan and provide guidance, advice and referral to obtain a service or resource. There are no income eligibility requirements for this program; it closes 180 days from the date of the governor's proclamation. For information, go to www.iowacommunityaction.org.
Iowa residents of counties impacted by the recent severe weather can report damage at https://survey123.arcgis.com/share/162782ba447e494a8a82fdae29625fd4?utm_medium=email&utm_source=govdelivery to help local and state officials better understand the damage sustained.
Damage to property, roads, utilities and other storm-related information may be reported. The Iowa Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management will collect the information and share it with local emergency management agencies.
For more information on Iowa flooding, visit https://floods2019.iowa.gov/?utm_medium=email&utm_source=govdelivery