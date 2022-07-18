17th Congressional District Democratic Nominee Eric Sorensen added to DCCC's red to blue program

Meteorologist and Democratic nominee for Illinois 17th Congressional District Eric Sorensen has been added to the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee's "Red to Blue" list.

The announcement from DCCC comes less than three weeks after Sorensen won the six-way, 17th District nomination for the Democratic primary.

The red-to-blue list is a competitive, cycle-tested program at the DCCC that seeks to strengthen candidates who have the best chance to win with organizational and fundraising support to help them run strong campaigns and to flip congressional seats from red to blue.

"Eric Sorensen has spent his career keeping people informed," Elena Kuhn, DCCC spokesperson said in a statement. "Now he's stepping up to run for Congress to put facts and honesty ahead of political gamesmanship as he works to bring down rising costs and create more economic opportunity in Illinois."

Sorensen said he is proud of the grassroots and people-powered campaign he has built and is grateful for the DCCC's support as he continues to campaign across the 17th Congressional District.

"Our momentum continues to grow because voters know that their trusted meteorologist in the best choice to represent them in Congress," Sorensen said in a statement.