18 seek 11 seats on Henry County Board

Why are you running for office? "It took some debate with myself to decide whether or not I wanted to be a county board candidate, but I enjoy serving my community and will hopefully be able to continue to do so in some fashion if I don't get elected. There are many issues brought before the county board and many decisions that are made, some of which may not be popular or to everyone's liking. Being a member of the board would at least give me the opportunity to hear the issues at hand, listen to the citizens of the county and be able to make an informed decision even though it may not please everyone. I will, as before, make myself available to anyone who wishes to contact me with any questions or concerns."