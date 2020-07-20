2nd Quarter fundraising shows Quad-Cities Democratic House candidates ahead of Republican challengers

Local Democratic Congressional candidates have raised more in campaign contributions than their Republican opponents, according to second-quarter fundraising totals reported by the Federal Election Commission.
In Illinois' 17th Congressional District, Democratic incumbent Cheri Bustos is out-raising Republican opponent Esther Joy King, an East Moline attorney.
Bustos raised $439,000 in the second quarter. She has total contributions of $2.8 million to date and more than $3.3 million cash on hand. Bustos has spent just over $2 million overall on her reelection campaign.
FEC reports show about 96% of individual contributions to Bustos were less than $100, with the average individual contribution around $25.
Campaign Finance Director Denise Mousouris said in a release that the thousands of small contributions from individual donors reflected strong grassroots support for Bustos.
"Our campaign has seen grassroots support for Cheri continue to grow, and today's announcement reflects that increasing momentum," Mousouris said. "Cheri has worked tirelessly to position Illinois to begin to reopen safely while we recover from the pandemic. She has helped small businesses get back to work and fought to make sure that our working families have the critical resources they need."
King has raised $855,000 in total contributions and has almost $288,000 cash on hand. She has spent $622,000 on her campaign.
Some of King's larger individual contributions are from local leaders, including $2,800 each from Rock Island Mayor Mike Thoms and his wife, Sara; $500 from attorney William Stengel; and $500 from Rock Island County Precinct Committeeman Russell Christ.
In Iowa's 2nd Congressional District, Democrat Rita Hart has overtaken Republican challenger Mariannette Miller-Meeks by more than double the amount of fundraising dollars.
FEC reports show Hart has nearly $1.8 million in total contributions and $1.3 million cash on hand. She has spent $486,000 on her campaign.
Some of Hart's largest individual second-quarter donations include $5,600 from former Democratic gubernatorial candidate Fred Hubbell and his wife, Charlotte, who donated another $5,600, each in separate donations of $2,800.
Miller-Meeks raised $352,000 in the second quarter, her largest to date. She has $748,000 in total contributions, $506,000 cash on hand, and has spent nearly $393,000 on her campaign.
"I am humbled and honored to see the support our campaign has been gathering across the 2nd District," Miller-Meeks said in a release. "Iowans are stressed and anxious. They’re looking for leaders who set aside the partisan gamesmanship in Washington D.C. and put them first."
Miller-Meeks has donated $110,530 to her own campaign and also has donations of $5,600 from her husband Curt, and combined donations of $10,400 from her children, Taylor and Jonathan.
Among Miller-Meeks' largest individual donors is August Busch III, the great-grandson of Anheuser-Busch founder Adolphus Busch, who donated $5,600. Former Iowa Gov. Terry Branstad donated $1,000.
