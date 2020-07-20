2nd Quarter fundraising shows Quad-Cities Democratic House candidates ahead of Republican challengers

Local Democratic Congressional candidates have raised more in campaign contributions than their Republican opponents, according to second-quarter fundraising totals reported by the Federal Election Commission.

In Illinois' 17th Congressional District, Democratic incumbent Cheri Bustos is out-raising Republican opponent Esther Joy King, an East Moline attorney.

Bustos raised $439,000 in the second quarter. She has total contributions of $2.8 million to date and more than $3.3 million cash on hand. Bustos has spent just over $2 million overall on her reelection campaign.

FEC reports show about 96% of individual contributions to Bustos were less than $100, with the average individual contribution around $25.

Campaign Finance Director Denise Mousouris said in a release that the thousands of small contributions from individual donors reflected strong grassroots support for Bustos.